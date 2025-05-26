Sunderland sealed promotion back to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland icon Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats’ stunning Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United, hailing his former club’s Wembley comeback as “awesome”.

Regis Le Bris’ side looked shaky during the opening exchanges in the capital, and fell behind to a first half strike from Tyrese Campbell. But after a resurgent second half display, late goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson ultimately proved enough to ensure that Sunderland will return to the Premier League next season after eight years away from the top flight.

And while Phillips - as well as ex-boss Peter Reid - were initially unimpressed by the Black Cats’ showing, the 51-year-old has heaped praise on Le Bris’ men for the manner in which they fought back to secure a spot in the top flight.

What did Kevin Phillips say about Sunderland’s performance at Wembley?

Speaking on talkSPORT on Sunday, Phillips said: “It's taken me a while to wake up this morning, let's put it that way. I resisted the temptation of having a night out with Peter Reid after we'd just left it [the final]. I wouldn't have been the same, because I knew I was coming on to speak to you. I don't think I'd have made it!

“Yeah, of course, it was unreal to witness Sunderland after what they've been through since the last time they were in the Premier League, having the relegation down to League One, spending four years there trying to get out, eventually getting out, and then stabilising themselves in the Championship.

“And then the season they’ve had under a new manager who, quite frankly, no one knew anything about - it was a big gamble. They're a very young team. To witness what they did yesterday is quite remarkable, really, the journey they've had. And this season as well. When you look at it, I think I spoke to you before the play-off games about how they'd lost their five league games leading into the play-offs. Now, anybody out there having a bet would say that Sunderland would have had no chance getting through the play-offs against Coventry. But they did. They showed resilience. They showed togetherness, just like Regis Le Bris said yesterday.

“And they showed it again yesterday, to come back from one goal down. I didn't think they would be able to do it, if I was being completely honest, especially after watching the first half. Me and Peter Reid were kicking each other. We sat next to each other and we were just disappointed with what we saw in the first half. So whatever Regis Le Bris said at half-time, it worked, because they came out, they were a different team - they were on the front foot, they were more positive, they had more energy, and they got the goals. And as a manager, and having been a manager, what you want your subs to do when you bring them on is to make an impact. And they did that yesterday. So credit to them. Congratulations to everyone concerned, connected with the football club. It was awesome.”

