Raheem Sterling could be on the move again this summer

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has suggested that Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling may have to settle for a transfer to a newly-promoted club, like Sunderland, this summer.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with Premier League high-flyers Arsenal, but struggled to make much of an impact in North London, scoring one goal and assisting five more across 28 appearances in all competitions. Of those 28 outings, just 13 - less than half - were starts.

As such, Sterling is set to return to his parent club this summer, with no concrete indication as to where his long-term future lies. The attacker’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to run until 2027, but there is a broad understanding that he will struggle to force his way back into Enzo Maresca’s plans in the capital, as things stand.

What has been said about Raheem Sterling’s future at Chelsea?

With that in mind, Wyness - who served as CEO at Goodison Park between 2004 and 2009 and now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs - has suggested that the 82-cap England international could be a viable target for the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, or Burnley following their respective returns to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think it’s going to be a big problem to move him [Sterling] on. I think you’re really going to be restricted, in my opinion, to the three clubs coming up – Leeds, Burnley, Sunderland. I think that’s where he might find a space.

“But again, the wages are going to have to be really heavily subsidised to get him any move at all. But I think it’s going to come to the point that that will be the case. It’s going to be a difficult move and I don’t know how long he’s got left on his contract yet, but still it’s going have to be Chelsea subsidising those heavily to get him out there.

“Chelsea will need any contribution towards his wages they can get and they might as well take it because he’s not going to be contributing to Maresca in that squad. I don’t think he’s worth having on the bench as far as Maresca is concerned.”

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland’s transfer plans this summer?

Addressing Sunderland’s transfer hopes moving forward in an interview this week, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "From a club's perspective, we're not naive to what the Premier League is. We understand that our strategy to get here is going to be a different to what is required to stay here. Our objective has never just been to get to the Premier League, it's such a landmark and naturally everyone talks about that but internally over the last two, three, four years it's always been about re-establishing ourselves.

“So what we need to do now is go on the next part of that journey, and think about establishing ourselves over the next three or four years [at Premier League level] and hopefully build to a point where he can be involved towards the top end of the league which is ultimately where we all want to be. We're trying to recruit players for that. I've spent the last three days in three different countries, speaking with players and agents. I landed back here at about 2am last night, so the work behind the scenes is up and running and has been for a number of weeks."

