A look at the latest Sunderland-related news and reaction

Sunderland are gearing up for a mammoth clash with Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats take a one-goal advantage into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, having beaten Frank Lampard’s side 2-1 at the CBS Arena on Friday, but still face a huge test on home soil if they are to make it to Wembley.

And as focus on Wearside fixes itself firmly on tomorrow’s contest, here are a couple of the Sunderland-related stories that you might have missed over the past day or two...

Keith Hackett hails ‘excellent’ Wilson Isidor decision

Former FIFA referee Keith Hackett has praised the decision to recognise that Wilson Isidor was onside during the build-up to his opening goal against Coventry City on Friday evening.

The Frenchman ended a barren spell in front of goal with a vital strike at the CBS Arena, lurking on the shoulder of the last man before being released by an exquisite pass from compatriot Enzo Le Fée. And while the Sunderland striker was close to straying into an offside position, match officials correctly ruled that he had not - much to Hackett’s satisfaction.

Speaking to Mackem News, he said: “In reviewing the clip, I would suggest the scorer is onside when the ball is passed to him, so it’s an excellent decision by the Assistant referee who is in a very good position. The cost of semi-automated offside technology installation with thirty cameras in each stadium is extremely expensive and prohibitive to Football League clubs. I still think that it is still requiring development, and until we can guarantee a level of accuracy, we should do without it.”

Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien issues rallying cry

Elsewhere, Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien has stated that he and his teammates strongly believe they have what it takes to see off Coventry when the two sides meet at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

After a run of five successive defeats to end their regular league campaign, the Black Cats dug in to produce a disciplined display at the CBS Arena, and the 30-year-old has emphasised the optimism that is flowing through Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of the second leg.

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media team, he said: "The belief is strong and we're one hell of a team - we showed that at Coventry. There is always a deep focus on how we want to play, and when we don't quite get it right, we always review it because we know what we need to do, in and out of possession.

"We tightened things up at Coventry on Friday, and the result reflected that. When we get together, it's all about reaffirming what we've done all season - that tightness as a group, not letting any balls through, forcing it wide, being aggressive at the sides, and defending the box.

"The belief is in the system. The belief comes from the fact we finished fourth with five or six games to go — that's where the belief comes from. We're slightly in front going into Tuesday, but Coventry are a very, very strong team. We've played them three times this season, and they've all been good games. We enjoy these big games, and Tuesday is going to be one hell of an atmosphere - I’m really looking forward to it."

