Sunderland could benefit this weekend after Brentford boss Keith Andrews revealed Johan Wissa is unlikely to feature amid ongoing Newcastle transfer interest

Sunderland have been handed a potential boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford at the Stadium of Light this weekend after Bees boss Keith Andrews confirmed that Johan Wissa is unlikely to feature.

The 28-year-old forward has been the subject of significant transfer interest from Newcastle United, who have seen multiple bids rejected for the DR Congo international. Reports suggest Brentford would only consider opening talks if an offer of around £60million arrived – well above Newcastle’s current valuation.

Wissa, who scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season, is understood to be keen on a move to St James’ Park and has yet to play for the Bees this term. While the striker continues to train with the first-team squad, Andrews has admitted the situation is “unchanged” and revealed his focus remains on the players fully committed to Brentford amid the ongoing speculation.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Wearside, Andrews said he expects to name a similar squad to the one that played in midweek: “Nothing’s changed in terms of my stance. There’s no movement behind the scenes, so the situation is the same as the other day. The squad will be pretty much the same as it was – we’re focusing on the group that’s settled and doesn’t have issues ongoing, which clearly Johan has.”

Andrews also confirmed that while dialogue with Wissa remains “constant” and “respectful”, his preference is to build around the players fully focused on Brentford: “I speak to Johan pretty much daily. I’ve got huge respect for him and the relationship we’ve had, but for obvious reasons, it’s been difficult. He’s training, yes, but we’re concentrating on the group that’s fully settled.”

Despite Newcastle’s ongoing pursuit, Andrews reiterated his belief that Wissa will remain a Brentford player beyond the transfer deadline, making clear the club’s stance hasn’t shifted. “I think the football club wants to hold on to Johan, and I certainly don’t want to lose him,” he said. “My view hasn’t changed – we want him here.”

Wissa’s continued absence could represent a significant advantage for Sunderland, who will be looking to build on a positive start to life back in the Premier League under Régis Le Bris. The Black Cats return to the Stadium of Light this weekend targeting another strong performance in front of a sold-out crowd.

What Kristjaan Speakman has said about Sunderland’s transfer plans

Speaking to Football Focus before Sunderland's recent win over West Ham, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club would remain active in the transfer market right up until the transfer deadline on September 1st.

“It is a process all the way through to the end of the month," he said. "I mean, we're trying to build the best squad for the Premier League that we can do. We think we've had a really good start at that. Obviously, today will be a good test for us, the first game, but we'll be working away through to deadline day to try to make sure that the team is the right team and the squad is the right squad.

“Fans will be excited, obviously keen to see the new faces, but I think there'll be a few as well who want a bit of reassurance. You know, we've seen history not be kind to some clubs who've had a real go. So it's bound to be a bit of a gamble, it always is. But how much is the club future-proof to make sure everything will be okay in the long run? Yeah, we've always tried to look at every outcome when we make decisions.

“We're always looking at what's the short-term, and obviously for us that's the Premier League season, and obviously what the medium and long-term is. So we certainly have always been well-planned with that. I think you've always got to look at all the different outcomes, whether they're positive or negative.

“We're all geared up for the positive. You can spend a lot of time, I think, talking about the challenge and the difficulty. We've tried to assess the focus on what the solutions are and how we can build a really positive team for the Premier League.”

