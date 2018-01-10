Just in time for transfer window! Sceptical Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Kone and Ndong's return

Sunderland fans have reacted with bemusement and scepticism to the news that Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong have returned to training this week.

The duo, who have had lengthy spells on the sidelines through injury, are back on the pitch at the Academy of Light, though manager Chris Coleman confirmed they were unlikely to be fit to face Cardiff City this weekend.

Didier Ndong.

Rather than treating their comebacks as good news, however, many Sunderland fans believe the pair - who are Sunderland's most saleable assets - have timed their return in order to get a move away from the club.

Here's a selection of comments from Twitter:

@HodgeSAFC: What a shock that Kone is back in training just as the transfer window opens. He and Ndong to be sold and Coleman to get 50p to invest back into the squad. #SAFC

@SafcFans: N’Dong & Kone suddenly fit again. Who would have predicted that? #SAFC #GetOutOfOurClub

@JeebazSandals: Not even looking/interested in what players are back/coming back from injury, they’ve already proved enough times this season how gutless they are, far more interested in seeing who Coleman will bring into #safc as his own players.

@ThePeterBurton: Lamine Kone resumes training? Spurred into action by Coleman's words on shirkers or encouraged by his poohouse of an agent?? I know which one I believe #safc

@Safcftm2016: Does anyone else find it strange the Chris Coleman comes out and says that he thinks players could be swinging lead few days later @LamineKone_23 and N’dong return to training #swingingthelead #safc

@Donlosh 3h3: Kone and Ndong back in training, suppose you have to at least look like you're fit if you want someone to bid for you. Pair of mercenaries! #safc

@1Arty: No shock transfer window is open.

@Mick_Mack_78: On paper this would be very welcome news, in reality it means nothing. Cattermole not good enough even at this level, Ndong and Kone are just going through the motions wishing they were at another club.

@Ridderz86: Just in time to cash in on the little heroes

@mickroper81: Well done lads! Plenty time left in this transfer window so you can negotiate a decent pay rise and a whopping signing on fee! Come on, you can do this . Your agents must be working overtime, make sure that get a health pay day as well!

@Davyrob1973: Just in time for the transfer window. What a surprise