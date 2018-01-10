Chris Coleman reveals quadruple injury boost over Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong, Jonny Williams and Adam Matthews

Chris Coleman has received a huge injury boost as he looks to get his squad strengthened ahead of a relegation battle.

Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong have returned to training this week, while Welshman Jonny Williams is also closing in on a return from a dislocated shoulder.

Lamine Kone

And Adam Matthews trained yesterday as Coleman hopes to have more options at his disposal ahead of the trip to Cardiff City this weekend.

While Kone - out for eight weeks with a knee injury - and Ndong are unlikely to feature this weekend, Coleman has been lifted by their appearance at the Academy of Light.

And having been stretched for the FA Cup game against Middlesbrough last saturday, the signing of Jake Clarke-Salter, plus the injury list reducing, has been some welcome good news.

“We were always going to be extremely light going to Middlesbrough,” Coleman said.

“It was always going to be a tough task for us. We have had one or two back training - Lamine Kone was back training on Tuesday but he has been out for eight weeks and hasn’t had any type of football so there is absolutely no chance of him being involved at the weekend.

“Didier Ndong trained but again, he has had no football in the last couple of weeks.

“That is why those players reinjure themselves because they have had no football, maybe they have had 45 minutes with the under-23s and obviously if you are out longer than a 90 minute and a 60-minute run out before they come to us.

“But because needs must they have been rushed back to come straight back to the first team and then the physical level is just too much for them.

“A lot of times they reinjure. Some good news is that Jonny Williams is probably another week or so away before he can start joining in.

“That is really good news. Adam Matthews trained today and trained well which is another plus.

“I don’t think we will be as bad as we were last weekend in terms of numbers and we will improve with Jake coming in from Chelsea.”