The former Sunderland man has struggled to make an impact at Dortmund so far.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has addressed the lack of minutes endured by Jobe Bellingham this season.

The 19-year-old left Sunderland this summer to follow in his older brother Jude’s footsteps by joining German giants Borussia Dortmund for an initial £26.9million. Bellingham - who signed for the Black Cats from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023 - enjoyed an excellent record at the Stadium of Light, registering 11 goals and four assists in 90 appearances, while playing a key role in Sunderland’s promotion push back into the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions League and DFB-Pokal so far but totalling just 199 minutes along the way.

Jobe Bellingham facing stiff competition at Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham has struggled to make an impact for Dortmund so far. | Getty Images

While Bellingham was an unquestioned starter at Sunderland, he faces stiff competition from the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha and Pascal Gross at Signal Iduna Park. His most productive outing for BVB so far was a 71-minute showing in a 3-0 win over Union Berlin at the end of August, in which he played eight passes into the final third and won seven of his 10 duels.

However, that came off the back of being withdrawn at half-time against St. Pauli - prompting a post-match discussion between Bellingham’s parents and Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl - while he hasn’t started a game since.

Kovac has stated that Bellingham’s recent lack of minutes has simply been down to there being a ‘hell of a lot of competition’ within his side, who currently sit second only to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone wants to play every minute, but then you only need 11 players,” said Kovac, adding: “When you sign a contract here, it’s not only well paid but it also means that there’s a hell of a lot of competition."

Kovac: Jobe Bellingham not doing himself any favours

Niko Kovac has sent Jobe Bellingham a warning. | Getty Images

Kovac then appeared to suggest that Bellingham needs time to adjust to the rigours of the Bundesliga after playing second division football in England, urging the youngster and those around him not to put too much pressure on him.

“[Jobe is a player] who has great potential, but a player who naturally has to grow into the game here,” Kovac continued. “You can’t make the mistake of applying too much pressure, despite the name. "I think that’s not doing the boy any favours, and the boy isn’t doing himself any favours.”

Bellingham will look for further opportunities when Dortmund travel to Mainz on Saturday, before home games against Athletic Club and RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Bundesliga, respectively. Then, it’s the all-important Klassiker showdown away at title rivals Bayern Munich on October 18th.

Your next Sunderland read: Roy Keane issues 100-word verdict on Sunderland and Régis Le Bris