The latest transfer news regarding Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham’s proposed move to Dortmund

Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the fee Sunderland are demanding from Borussia Dortmund for star midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Here, we take a look at what is being said about the England youth international:

Speakman to honour “verbal agreement” - German publications

According to German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is not insisting on the full €40million (£33.7million) release clause. Instead, the report claims Speakman will honour a verbal agreement made with the Bellingham family several months ago, allowing the 19-year-old to leave for around €30million (£25.2million).

The report adds that talks between Sunderland and Dortmund have been “very trusting,” and that a personal letter from Dortmund’s manager laid out clear plans for Bellingham following direct talks between the player and the German club. Negotiations are said to be nearing completion, with the final sticking point being the structure of bonus payments. Dortmund are reportedly offering €25million (£21million) up front with a further €5million (£4.2million) in add-ons, a structure they hope will be accepted imminently.

Dortmund must up offer by £8.5million - English publications

However, English sources tell a different story. According to The Mirror, Sunderland have informed Dortmund they must increase their offer by £8.5million to secure Bellingham’s signature. The Premier League new boys are reportedly holding firm on the full release clause of £33.7million (€40million) and are unwilling to budge, despite the German club already agreeing personal terms with Bellingham on a five-year deal.

Dortmund are said to be pushing to finalise the deal before Tuesday’s transfer deadline to ensure Bellingham can be registered for the FIFA Club World Cup. Under FIFA rules, clubs are not obligated to release players for the U21 European Championship, meaning Bellingham could be withdrawn from Lee Carsley’s England squad if the move is completed in time.

Sunderland set for Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil contract talks

Sunderland are expected to reopen contract talks with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin in the coming weeks, with both players entering the final year of their current deals.

The Black Cats are eager to tie down the influential duo ahead of a busy summer transfer window. Neil, in particular, has attracted long-standing interest from top-flight clubs, with Serie A side AS Roma reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Initial negotiations were put on hold during the latter stages of last season as the club focused on their successful push for promotion. However, Speakman has stressed that while there’s no sense of panic around the talks, securing the futures of both players remains a priority as Sunderland gear up for life back in the Premier League.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said. “I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level. There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season. We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”

