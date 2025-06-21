Jobe Bellingham has opened up on doubts over Dortmund move after completing £32m switch from Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobe Bellingham has opened up on the reasons behind his move from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund – admitting he had reservations about joining the same club where his brother Jude made his name.

Jobe made his first appearance for Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, coming off the bench in the 59th minute of their goalless Club World Cup opener against Fluminense. He’s expected to feature again on Saturday when BVB face South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, though head coach Niko Kovac is unlikely to name him in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an honest interview with DAZN, the 19-year-old midfielder said he battled with “anxieties and fears” about stepping into his older brother’s shadow, and initially leaned against the move for fear of being seen as unoriginal while following in his sibling’s footsteps.

“I don't really care how it looks, but it might look a bit contradictory to some people,” Jobe said. “I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears, and you want to be your own man. But I don't think I should let those stop me from making the right decision.”

The former Sunderland man joined the Bundesliga giants earlier this month in a deal believed to be worth up to £32million – a record fee for the Black Cats. Bellingham made over 50 appearances for the Wearsiders across all competitions last season and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

He insists that while comparisons with his brother are inevitable, his journey to Dortmund has followed a different path. “For me, it was about choosing the right path, not necessarily a different one,” he continued. “I don't think my path has been the same as Jude's at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund – as so many top young players have – then why would I not do it? It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude's played here and it didn’t go well. So either way, there are risks on both sides. There are pros and cons to every club.”

Bellingham said he took his time making the decision and acknowledged the impatience that grew among fans on both sides as the saga dragged on. “I did have a lot of time to think about it,” he said. “And I know the fans – and I as well – were impatient. But my head and my heart… that’s all that matters. My perception is the only one that matters at the end of the day. So that’s what I chose.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Dortmund are known for their track record in developing young players, including Jude himself, who moved to the club from Birmingham City in 2020 before sealing a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid. Sunderland, meanwhile, have banked a significant windfall which they are expected to reinvest as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.