The two former Birmingham City players were spotted chatting at the Academy of Light ahead of the play-offs

Jobe Bellingham was snapped talking with fellow former Birmingham City favourite Sebastian Larsson at the Academy of Light this week

Larsson joined Sunderland on a free transfer in June 2011 after leaving Birmingham City, where he had won the League Cup under Alex McLeish. The Swedish international midfielder was brought in by then-manager Steve Bruce and quickly became a key figure in the squad.

Known for his set-piece ability, Larsson made an immediate impact in his debut season, scoring on his Premier League debut for Sunderland against Liverpool in August 2011. During the 2011–12 campaign, he finished as the club's joint top scorer in the league with seven goals.

Larsson remained a regular starter over several seasons and played under multiple managers, including Martin O’Neill, Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, and Sam Allardyce. He played a crucial role in Sunderland’s successful relegation battles, particularly during the 2013–14 and 2015–16 seasons. His stamina and commitment in midfield earned him praise from fans and managers alike. The Swede was also part of the Sunderland team that reached the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in 2024.

In total, Larsson made 203 appearances for Sunderland across all competitions, scoring 14 goals during his six-year spell at the Stadium of Light. He left the club in 2017 after their relegation from the Premier League and went on to join Hull City, and then Swedish club AIK, where he won a league title.

The 39-year-old has since retired from professional football and recently returned to the Academy of Light ahead of Sunderland’s play-off campaign. The former international was filmed by the club talking to Jobe Bellingham, who started his career at Birmingham City before moving to the Black Cats, after training. Larsson was also pictured in conversation with team captain Dan Neil and Black Cats boss Régis Le Bris as the club prepares to embark on a play-off campaign. Larsson was also presented to the crowd ahead of Sunderland’s game against QPR.

Jobe Bellingham wins EFL award

Jobe was recently named the Championship Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards. Bellingham beat Sheffield Wednesday's Shea Charles and Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley to win the award after an excellent second season on Wearside. The 19-year-old said he was now desperate to go on and seal play-off success and play for Sunderland in the Premier League next season.

“I’m grateful to win the award," he said. It’s been a really good season, and I’ve just tried to learn from my teammates and do the best I can. I’ve learnt a lot from the gaffer, he has brought great structure to our team. I've learned a lot out of possession. I’ve got a lot bigger physically, which has helped as well, and I feel like I’ve progressed a lot.

“It’s great to play for a club as big as Sunderland. It’s a huge opportunity to play in front of such a huge fan base every week, they're so passionate. Hopefully, we can end the season on a high now. Playing in the Premier League, especially for Sunderland, is a massive motivation. In my eyes, they deserve to be in the Premier League."