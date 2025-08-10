Ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe shares how Granit Xhaka sought his advice before move to Wearside

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has revealed how new Black Cats signing Granit Xhaka reached out to him for advice before completing his £17.5million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The ex-Tottenham and Arsenal stars struck up an unlikely connection while working towards their UEFA A Licence coaching qualifications last year. And when Xhaka’s transfer to the Stadium of Light gathered pace, the Swiss international turned to Defoe for insight into life on Wearside – and tips on where to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He reached out to me because he was on my A Licence when we did it last year. Just in case people think Arsenal and Tottenham, that’s a bit strange,” Defoe explained. “He’s a nice guy, a family man, and he just reached out to me and said, looks like I’m going to join Sunderland. Is there anywhere that I can live? It was important to his wife and the kids and schools and stuff like that.

“So I was pointing him in the right direction, and he spoke to me about the club. I said, you know what, it’s a sleeping giant. It’s a Premier League club at the end of the day. When it’s going well there, it’s one of the better places to play football. The atmosphere and the fan base is huge, so I’m sure he’ll enjoy it.”

Xhaka, 32, became Sunderland’s marquee summer signing after lifting the Bundesliga with Leverkusen and earning over 120 caps for Switzerland. His arrival was viewed as a major coup for Régis Le Bris’ side, with the midfielder bringing leadership, top-level experience and a competitive edge to the newly promoted Premier League outfit. Defoe’s praise adds to the excitement around Xhaka’s switch, with the former England international stressing that Sunderland offers a unique stage for players willing to embrace the city’s football culture.

The former striker knows the environment well, having scored 37 goals in 93 appearances across two spells at the Stadium of Light. He believes Xhaka’s quality, coupled with his personality and family-oriented mindset, will make him a strong fit both on and off the pitch. Xhaka is expected to make his competitive debut next weekend when Sunderland host West Ham United in their first top-flight game since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland are on the verge of securing a deal for Arthur Masuaku, who is set to become the club’s tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old left-back is a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, where he made 44 appearances in all competitions last season. A seasoned top-flight player, Masuaku spent six years at West Ham United, racking up over 100 Premier League appearances, and is an experienced DR Congo international.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

His arrival would provide a significant boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options, with Sunderland short on both depth and experience in the back line. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde have all been ruled out of the opening month of the campaign, forcing Le Bris to field players out of position in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primarily a left-back, Masuaku’s signing would also give Le Bris the flexibility to use Reinildo in a central role when required, as seen in last weekend’s friendly against Real Betis.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Masuaku is undergoing a medical ahead of signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light. Should the move be finalised in time, his first competitive outing in red and white could come against former club West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season.