Four Sunderland players make Sky Sports’ Team of the Week after BBC pundit Troy Deeney’s snub

Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light has earned national attention, with Jamie Carragher and Gary O’Neil selecting four Black Cats players in their Monday Night Football Team of the Week on Sky Sports.

Carragher and O’Neil’s line-up featured Nordi Mukiele, Trai Hume, Omar Alderete and Noah Sadiki after Sunderland extended their unbeaten home run with another confident display. Mukiele was recognised after scoring the opener, while Alderete and Hume formed part of the defence that kept a clean sheet. Sadiki’s inclusion followed another composed midfield performance alongside Granit Xhaka.

It comes after BBC Sport’s Team of the Week – selected by Troy Deeney – failed to include a single Sunderland player despite their impressive result. Deeney opted instead for the likes of Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Danny Welbeck and Erling Haaland.

Sunderland fans were quick to point out the omission, particularly with Le Bris’ side now unbeaten at home and sitting comfortably in the top-half after eight Premier League matches. Le Bris made two changes for the game against Wolves, bringing Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg back into the starting XI. Mukiele opened the scoring on 16 minutes after Hume’s assist before a late own goal from Ladislav Krejčí sealed the victory.

The Sky Sports graphic showed Mukiele, Alderete, Hume and Sadiki all included in Carragher and O’Neil’s combined XI, underlining the wider recognition Sunderland are beginning to earn following their strong start to life back in the top flight. The Black Cats have taken 14 points from their opening eight league games and continue to impress under Régis Le Bris, whose side have already beaten Forest, West Ham and Wolves in the Premier League this season.

While Troy Deeney’s Team of the Week may have overlooked Sunderland’s standout performers, Sky’s selection offered a contrasting view – rewarding a group that continues to exceed expectations and showcase the club’s growing presence in the Premier League conversation.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have offered a trial to a highly-rated youngster from Newcastle Blue Star, with the non-league club confirming the news in a social media post.

U15s player Lincoln Brook has been handed an eight-week trial with the Black Cats, after impressing with his performances and versatility for Blue Star’s youth side. The North East club praised Brook’s development and attitude both on and off the pitch, stating that the opportunity was fully deserved.

In a statement, Newcastle Blue Star Football Club wrote: “A huge congratulations to Lincoln Brook, who has been offered an 8-week trial with Sunderland AFC. When Lincoln joined Blue Star, he instantly made his mark, playing an integral role in our treble winning season, scoring some crucial goals.

“A brilliant young lad on and off the pitch, the versatile player has the ability to play centre half, centre midfield and even centre forward. This opportunity is well deserved, with the only surprise being that it didn’t happen sooner. In the nicest possible way Lincoln… we hope you don’t come back! Go smash it. All the best.”

Brook’s progression continues Sunderland’s recent focus on recruiting and developing North East talent through the Academy of Light, which has already produced several first-team players in recent years including Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson.

The eight-week trial will give Sunderland’s academy coaches the chance to assess Brook’s ability in a professional environment, as the club continues to strengthen its youth setup under Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

