Granit Xhaka’s influence is proving transformative – on the pitch, in the dressing room and in recruitment

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The more I reflect on Sunderland’s acquisition of Granit Xhaka, the more profound it appears. For a player of his calibre and reputation to immerse himself in what is, at its core, a cultural restoration project rather than a conventional career move speaks volumes.

Xhaka could easily have spent the twilight of his career chasing silverware in the Champions League or basking in the comfort of familiar prestige. Instead, he has chosen to invest his remaining prime in Wearside – a decision that feels both romantic and revolutionary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has treated Sunderland not as a step down, but as a club of stature – as if he were joining Real Madrid or Barcelona. There’s a sense that he understands what Sunderland represents: potential untapped, history unfinished, and a fanbase deserving of resurgence. For Xhaka to recognise and align himself with that ambition is, in itself, an endorsement of what we have long believed – that Sunderland are a sleeping giant, merely waiting for the right conditions to awaken.

In truth, his signing has been catalytic. Sunderland’s season seems to have ignited around him. The notion that his legs were gone has proven absurd through the opening eight games of the campaign. What has emerged instead is a player operating with authority, precision and an almost professorial command of tempo. To have made such an indelible impression in so short a time is testament not just to his quality, but to his mindset.

Some outside fanbases scoffed at Sunderland’s ambition when the deal was struck, branding it unrealistic or indulgent. Yet, in pure footballing terms, Xhaka probably starts for every Premier League side outside the traditional “big six”. His influence transcends the pitch, too. His conversations with former Leverkusen teammate Nordi Mukiele reportedly helped persuade the defender to join Sunderland, while his mentorship of Chris Rigg has already become quietly influential.

When the 18-year-old was challenged by Xhaka in training to raise his levels, he responded with maturity – later hinting that the Swiss international’s standards were something to aspire to, not resent. That speaks to Xhaka’s enduring gravitas. He is more than a signing; he is a statement of Sunderland’s intent to evolve into a serious footballing power again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And as Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi turn their attention towards the January window, Xhaka’s presence becomes a hidden asset – a recruiter’s dream. Sunderland already possess the infrastructure: elite facilities, Premier League status, financial backing, and one of the most passionate fanbases in England. Yet the addition of a world-class midfielder who has publicly embraced the club’s trajectory adds something rarer – validation.

For potential signings, Xhaka is proof that Sunderland is not a stopover but a destination. His arrival symbolises more than ambition; it represents credibility. In a football landscape defined by money and convenience, his decision to buy into “Project Sunderland” feels almost radical – and it might just be the secret weapon that propels the club’s next chapter.

Your next Sunderland read: 108 incredible photos of Sunderland fans as 46,578 watch Black Cats defeat Wolves at Stadium of Light