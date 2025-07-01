Reinildo brings top-level experience as Dennis Cirkin continues to develop after three seasons in the second tier

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Atlético Madrid left-back Reinildo, and the stats underline just how different his profile is from current first-choice Dennis Cirkin.

At 31, Reinildo offers instant Premier League readiness, shaped by a career spent in La Liga, the Champions League and on the international stage with Mozambique. Cirkin, now 23, has impressed over three seasons in the Championship but remains a work-in-progress, one the club still believe can grow into a top-flight performer.

Although the two are unlikely to play together, their contrasting strengths offer Régis Le Bris tactical flexibility and vital depth on the left side of defence.

Passing and build-up play

Reinildo completed 85.8% of his passes last season, averaging 44.91 per 90 minutes – compared to Cirkin’s 34.55 at a lower success rate of 78.6%. That difference reflects both Reinildo’s composure under pressure and the higher demands of La Liga’s technical level.

In terms of progressive play, Reinildo also has the edge, producing 6.95 progressive passes per 90 with 66.2% accuracy, while Cirkin delivered 5.54 per 90 at 60.5%. When it comes to breaking lines, Reinildo’s passes to the final third were both more frequent (4.30 per 90) and more accurate (77.3%) than Cirkin’s (3.94 per 90 at 65.8%).

The gap widens in deeper creativity. Cirkin completed 0.49 deep completions and 0.59 deep completed crosses per 90. Reinildo’s figures were much lower (0.14 in both categories), suggesting he offers less threat from advanced areas, but more assurance in build-up.

Defensive contribution

Cirkin made more tackles per 90 (2.78 vs 1.89) and more interceptions (1.31 vs 1.12), a product of his front-foot style and Sunderland’s higher-pressing approach. But Reinildo proved more efficient in high-pressure moments, recording 2.07 counter-press recoveries per 90 – double Cirkin’s 1.01.

Aerially and positionally, Reinildo has also shown more discipline. His ability to operate at left centre-back in a back three under Diego Simeone adds a layer of tactical versatility in defence that Sunderland arguably lacked last season in terms of shape.

Final-third threat

Cirkin’s final-third involvement improved markedly in 2024-25. He registered two assists and 1.70 expected assists (xA), compared to Reinildo’s zero assists and just 0.16 xA. Cirkin also made more passes into the penalty area (1.4 per 90, 51.9% accuracy), underlining his growing ability to threaten the box. Cirkin also netted three times as Sunderland were promoted.

He completed more deep completions, attempted more through balls (0.22 vs 0.18 per 90), and did so at a much higher accuracy (37.5% vs Reinildo’s 20.0%). But while Cirkin’s attacking numbers are promising, they came in the Championship. Reinildo’s stats, though lower in volume, came against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The context matters, and so does experience.

Experience and adaptability

Having worked under Diego Simeone, Reinildo is tactically astute and capable of switching seamlessly between a back four and a back three, often stepping inside to play as a left-sided centre-back. That positional awareness and flexibility could prove crucial in the Premier League, where shape-shifting mid-match is often the difference between one point and three.

Sunderland have been willing to recruit experienced free agents before – with Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and, more recently, Alan Browne all brought in while the club was building in the Championship. But Reinildo represents a step up. A Ligue 1 champion, Champions League regular and 31-cap international, his arrival marks a clear shift in the type of player the club is now targeting.

Though he has yet to play in England, Reinildo’s career arc suggests he’s well equipped to adapt. A short bedding-in period is always possible, but his grounding under one of Europe’s most demanding managers, combined with regular battles against elite attackers, means the transition should be swift.

The Echo’s verdict on the signing of Reinildo

Sunderland’s left-back options now combine promise and pedigree. Reinildo brings instant reliability and a top-level mentality, while Cirkin continues to offer developmental upside and attacking intent. They’re unlikely to play side by side, but between them, they provide Sunderland with the tools to handle the Premier League’s wide threats and to evolve in style as the season unfolds.

This isn’t just about depth, it’s about balance. One left-back is built for now. The other is being built for what’s next, though Sunderland will be hoping Cirkin also signs a new contract at the Academy of Light, with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.