Le Bris has brought calm, clarity and conviction to Sunderland – and now the Black Cats have doubled down on his vision

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has just shown exactly who he trusts to lead Sunderland into the Premier League.

While over £100million has been spent on building a top-flight squad, the club’s most telling move may have come off the pitch. The decision to hand a new long-term contract to Sunderland’s head coach, Régis Le Bris, speaks volumes about the ownership’s belief in the current project. Here, we take a look at the whole picture:

A club aligned – and a contract that makes sense

For the first time in years, Sunderland are enjoying a period of continuous, stable leadership at every level – in the boardroom, in recruitment, and in the dugout. That kind of alignment hasn’t existed at the Academy of Light for a long time, and it could prove just as valuable as any individual signing. We all liked and respected Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray. They were good managers and important figures who connected with supporters.

But both ultimately spoke out against the club’s long-term vision and “the model” before departing. They came from a generation of managers who built their careers when the boss held unyielding power over transfers, and that cultural clash became increasingly difficult to manage.

Le Bris has been different. He hasn’t just tolerated Sunderland’s model – he has thrived within it. From the outside, it looks like a seamless fit. There’s no visible friction, no undermining, no tug-of-war over direction. You get the sense that he understands and respects what the club is trying to build, and crucially, he’s helping to shape it rather than fight against it.

Sunderland now seem to have balance. Régis Le Bris is the figurehead, but not a solitary force. He’s surrounded by a network of aligned thinkers – Kristjaan Speakman, Florent Ghisolfi, Stuart Harvey and others – who work to enhance the head coach, not override him. It’s a structure based on respect, shared purpose and collaboration. That level of cohesion is rare in modern football. But it now defines Sunderland – and it might just be the club’s most powerful weapon as they prepare for the Premier League challenge ahead.

Pressure will come – but Le Bris should remain

Pressure will, of course, follow Sunderland into the Premier League – and rightly so. You don’t spend over £100million, sign players of Granit Xhaka and Simon Adingra’s calibre, or commit to Premier League-level wages if the aim is to come straight back down. This summer’s recruitment is not the work of a club preparing for relegation.

But even if the season doesn’t go to plan, I would stick with Régis Le Bris. He’s earned that trust. Because what he’s built in just 12 months goes far beyond a promotion campaign. He has restored pride. He has re-established standards. And crucially, he has made Sunderland believe in the future again.

A quiet arrival, a clear vision

When Régis Le Bris arrived at Sunderland last summer, there were no grand declarations or Premier League credentials to shout about. He inherited a side that had finished 16th and, weeks later, saw its best player sold. There was unease in the air and an identity in need of rebuilding.

From the outset, Le Bris brought something that had been sorely lacking: clarity, calmness and conviction. His first press conference struck a different tone – focused on youth development, tactical discipline and building from within. He didn’t posture or overpromise. He just got to work.

Behind the scenes, he immersed himself in the club’s fabric. He was frequently spotted watching the under-21s at Eppleton, speaking to academy staff, and taking time to understand Sunderland’s culture from the ground up. It was a manager trying to build something lasting – not just a short-term bounce.

Decisions that defined a season

On the pitch, he quickly identified who fit his system and who didn’t. Pierre Ekwah, a fan favourite the previous season, was loaned out. Forgotten striker Eliezer Mayenda was brought back in from the cold – and went on to score at Wembley. Dan Neil was handed the captaincy and the keys to the midfield. The academy graduate didn’t hit form immediately, but Le Bris backed him. By season’s end, Neil had clocked over 4,000 minutes and lifted the play-off trophy.

Recruitment was key. Le Bris played a central role in identifying both Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fée – two players who became vital to Sunderland’s Premier League return. Results soon followed. The Black Cats made their best start to a season in 99 years, went unbeaten at home in the league for over six months, completed their first double over Middlesbrough in more than six decades and won away at Coventry for the first time in 40 years.

But it wasn’t just results – it was the transformation in tone. The Stadium of Light became a fortress again. Players spoke openly about the clarity and calm they were working under. Even during spells of inconsistency, there was a sense that the club was no longer lurching from crisis to crisis.

Pragmatic, adaptable, and egoless

Le Bris showed adaptability, too. Though often labelled as tactically rigid after his final season at Lorient, he proved more flexible at Sunderland. While his favoured 4-3-3 remained the foundation, he wasn’t afraid to roll out a 4-4-2 when needed – leaning into the club’s heritage and the reality of his squad, rather than chasing aesthetic ideals. It was pragmatic, unfashionable… and it worked.

This is why Sunderland have moved decisively to extend his deal. In a league often dominated by buzzwords, philosophies and managerial egos, Le Bris stands out for his humility and simplicity. He’s not trying to be the next Pep Guardiola or Arne Slot. He’s not trying to sell a brand. He’s just coaching – and coaching well.

In some ways, it’s his resistance to footballing vanity that may give Sunderland a better shot at Premier League survival than more idealistic sides. Where others preach style, Le Bris prizes structure. And in the unforgiving world of top-flight football, that clarity could prove decisive.

Long live Le Bris

Sunderland’s last six promoted counterparts have all been relegated the following season. Le Bris now faces that same challenge – one the club has recognised requires stability, not short-term thinking. By tying him down, Sunderland are signalling that they believe in the project, not just the promotion. The day after Wembley, Le Bris was spotted strolling quietly along Roker Beach. Calm. Grounded. Exactly the man Sunderland hoped they were getting – and more. Now, all of Wearside is saying the same thing: long live Le Bris.

