Granit Xhaka’s behind-the-scenes role sums up Sunderland’s connected, modern and ambitious culture

On a cold Wednesday night at the Stadium of Light, the scene said everything about the Sunderland of today. Granit Xhaka – the club’s talismanic captain – sat watching the under-21s in the Premier League International Cup, fully engaged and loving it.

Régis Le Bris, Kristjaan Speakman and key members of the recruitment and coaching staff were there too, observing the next generation closely. For a club once defined by disconnect and drift, Sunderland now feels perfectly aligned.

Xhaka’s presence was more than symbolic. The 144-cap Swiss international has now taken on an informal player-coach role at the club, acting as a sounding board for Sunderland’s young players. Those who featured on the night were encouraged to talk to him about their performances, seek advice, and learn from one of Europe’s most respected midfielders. Xhaka, in turn, will feed back to the players and coaching staff, offering his observations and insight.

Imagine, as a teenager coming through the ranks, being able to draw on someone like that – a player once named the 16th best footballer in the world. Seven seasons at Arsenal saw him work under Arsène Wenger, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, before he joined Bayer Leverkusen and won the Bundesliga as part of Xabi Alonso’s invincible side. His résumé reads like a football education in itself: two Swiss Super League titles and a Swiss Cup with Basel; two FA Cups and two Community Shields with Arsenal; and a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup treble with Leverkusen, alongside two Europa League finals.

Now, that experience is being poured directly into Sunderland’s next generation. Xhaka’s involvement is an inspired move – a rare bridge between senior authority and emerging talent, one that gives the club’s youngsters access to a footballing mind shaped by some of the most tactically advanced managers of the modern era.

In one corner of the Academy of Light, Harrison Jones is deep in discussion with Enzo Le Fée, talking through the finer details of receiving the ball, body shape and manipulating a press. Twenty minutes of technical exchange that is gold dust for Jones – a Champions League-level education delivered on Wearside. Le Fée’s influence on Sunderland’s young midfielders is already clear; this is a senior professional giving back to the system that is quietly elevating the club’s standards every week.

In another room, Luke O’Nien is leading by example – sitting in on a post-match debrief with the under-21s, reviewing clips and talking openly about the importance of self-reflection and improvement. At 30, and with hundreds of senior appearances behind him, O’Nien doesn’t need to be there. But he is – engaged, passionate and giving back to those following his path. It’s the sort of gesture that doesn’t make headlines but speaks volumes about the culture being built under Le Bris and Speakman.

And then there are the players bridging the gap between the two worlds. Anthony Patterson, Eliezer Mayenda, Brian Brobbey, and O’Nien himself all pulled on red and white for the under-21s against Anderlecht. Patterson, Mayenda and O’Nien all represented the club at Wembley not so long ago, while Brobbey was signed for an eight-figure fee during the summer – yet all four approached the fixture with the humility and work ethic of academy graduates. Their attitude and professionalism were first-class – not a hint of ego, no suggestion they were above the assignment. They set the tone for the younger players, who responded in kind, matching their energy and intensity.

This is what Sunderland have been striving for – a club with one heartbeat, where pathways are clear, standards are shared, and ambition runs through every level. The senior pros set the example, the youngsters listen and learn, and the coaching staff at every stage are on the same page. It’s a far cry from the days of old, when the academy felt separate and the first team often disconnected.

That unity and purpose haven’t happened by accident. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, alongside Kristjaan Speakman and key academy figures such as head of coaching Stuart English, academy manager Robin Nicholls and youth coaches Graeme Murty, Finn Lynch and Jordan Moore, all deserve huge credit for transforming the Academy of Light into the jewel in the club’s crown.

Over the summer, the academy underwent significant investment and modernisation – facilities upgraded, infrastructure improved, and standards raised – to ensure Sunderland’s young players are developing in an environment fit for the modern game after years of stagnation in League One. Now, there’s alignment. There’s belief. And there’s a sense that Sunderland’s future – forged on nights like this, under the lights and in the classroom – is being built the right way.