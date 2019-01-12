Jack Ross rules out deal for international winger as Sunderland continue striker search

Jack Ross has denied any interest in Celtic duo Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry.

The duo - who have both been made available for loan by the Parkhead club - have been heavily linked a move to Wearside in recent weeks.

Morgan in particular was rumoured to be interesting Ross, with the winger also linked with the Black Cats over the summer months having previously played under the Scot at St Mirren.

But the Sunderland boss has now confirmed that the two-time Scottish international will not be making the move to the North East during the winter.

Neither will his Celtic teammate Hendry who, as we confirmed last week, is not on Sunderland's wanted list.

Ross has already strengthened his defensive options with the signing of Burnley's Jimmy Dunne, with centre back Hendry not believed to have been a player on the club's radar.

Amd speaking to Radio Clyde 1, the Black Cats' chief confirmed that he had not been in contact with his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers regarding either player.

"There has been no communication with Brendan," he admitted.

"He’s somebody that obviously I know well and he was very supportive of me when I was managing in Scotland.

"There’s been no communication between the clubs.

"Naturally with Lewis, obviously that link is easier to make because I’ve worked with him.

"He’s a young man that I forged a really close relationship with and he’s someone that I am desperate to keep progressing his career.

"There may come a time in the future where I would love to work with a player of his ilk again and his quality but certainly for the moment, those two players aren’t ones that we have any communication with."

Ross is continuing to search for a striker, with Wigan Athletic's Will Grigg believed to be a key target.

Reports suggested that the Black Cats had seen a first offer for the Northern Irish international turned down, but that is not expected to be the end of their transfer pursuit.

Sunderland have also been linked with Arsenal's Joe Willock, but fresh claims suggest that he will not be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium this month.