Sunderland boss hoping for defensive breakthrough but isn't set for Celtic swoop

Have your say

Jack Ross is hoping to add a defender to his squad next week but it will not be Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

Hendry will reportedly be loaned out by the Scottish Champions with a host of League One sides interested.

Sunderland were linked with a move but the talented 23-year-old is not as it stands a player on the radar.

Ross is far down the line with regarding a defensive addition, likely to be a loan, and said after the 1-0 over Blackpool that he hopes it will be concluded next week.

"I’m hopeful we’ll manage to get a defensive player in," Ross said.

"All being well, I’d hope that will be concluded post the Charlton game.

“There’s nothing to say that won’t happen, but like everything, it won’t be done until it’s all registered and put through.

"That would help us because you could see that we’re pretty stretched squad wise. It would be nice to get a bit of reinforcement in.”

Ross is currently stretched at the back with Luke O'Nien standing in at right back.

Adam Matthews is struggling with a calf problem while Donald Love is a long-term absentee.

Denver Hume has also been missing due to injury.

Cover in that position would be welcome, while extra strength at the heart of defence could also boost Sunderland's promotion push.