Jack Ross discusses transfer business and why he doesn't worry about January interest in Sunderland stars

Jack Ross admits Sunderland may look to strengthen in 'one or two areas' in January but admits he is satisfied with the make-up and performance of his squad.

Ross is also relaxed about January interest in his star players due to the many 'plus points' of playing for Sunderland as they target League One success.

Jack Ross, Sunderland manager.

Sunderland are second and could go top this weekend if they beat Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Read more: Follow our live Sunderland AFC transfer blog here

When asked about the January transfer window and whether he would be looking to bolster his squad, Ross said: "We had a huge period of work in the summer, a really big transitional period with a high turnover of players, we won’t need to do a huge amount.

"I don't envisage anywhere near that, I think I am blessed with a reasonably balanced squad and the numbers are okay, they fit with how I work.

"There is maybe one to two areas we would look at but we are still six weeks away from it and you can't predict what might happen in terms of the health of your squad between now and January.

"Although the planning process is under way there is no anxiety about it and I am more than pleased with what the players have given me to date."

With Sunderland going well in the league and cup competitions - victory over Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy made it eight straight wins - and with that comes admiring glances from elsewhere in his star players.

Josh Maja, out of contract next summer, has scored 10 goals while the likes of George Honeyman and Lynden Gooch are among the players to star this season.

When asked if he was worried about losing players, Ross said: "There’s a reality to that. It’s not something I worry about, I have had it before. Lewis Morgan went to Celtic though we managed to keep him for the season.

Read more: Follow our live Sunderland AFC transfer blog here

"Naturally, if our players do well then they attract offers. I never worry about the problem, just about fixing the problem. If I get to January and - for example - I lost my three star players for financial reasons then I just have to find a way to replace them.

"I don’t lose sleep over that, it is about continuing to get the best from them. If that is the knock on affect then I take it all day long.

"In football you don't get that many opportunities to win promotion or win titles, when those opportunities potentially present themselves, and it is only potentially at the moment, then you want to achieve it and look back at them in future.

"Young players can sometimes be in a rush, there is a patience that can be involved.

"Not only the fact that we might be able to challenge for success this season but it is very obvious the size of the club and support, there are a lot of plus points that I would feel make people not in a rush to leave it."