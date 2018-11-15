Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross press conference, injury and January latest plus ex-managers reveal all Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross will hold his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the visit of Wycombe Wanderers to the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Sunderland manager Jack Ross. How Luke O’Nien found his feet at Sunderland as prepares to face his former club for the first time