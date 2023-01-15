Jack Clarke's exchange with Keith Stroud plus a landmark Sunderland goal despite Swansea defeat
When Luke O’Nien lunged in for a challenge on Swansea’s Ollie Cooper, which led to the Sunderland man being shown a straight red card, Amad was still on the ground.
The Sunderland players felt they should have been awarded a penalty after the Manchester United loanee was clipped in the box by Liam Cullen.
Instead O’Nien was dismissed in the 18th minute, as Tony Mowbray’s side were left with an uphill battle before losing the game 3-1.
Here are some of the moments you may have missed:
Patick Roberts unfortunate withdrawal
O’Nien’s red card meant Mowbray had to bring on another centre-back in the shape of Danny Batth, with Patrick Roberts the unfortunate player to make way midway through the first half.
Roberts left the pitch in front of the North Stand and acknowledged the applause he received from home supporters as he walked back to the dugout.
A tribute to Elliot Ayre
In the 19th minute fans paid an emotional tribute to Elliot Ayre, a County Durham teenager who died after being struck by a taxi.
The 19-year-old was a "much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend" as well as a "devoted Sunderland fan."
Fans stood up to applaud and pay their respects during the first half, while Elliot's photo was shown on the big screen.
Keith Stroud exchange with Jack Clarke
The home fans and players were left feeling incensed by a number of decisions made by referee Keith Stroud, who was booed off at half-time.
Sunderland’s players also let their thoughts known to the man in charge, with Jack Clarke trying to speak to Stroud in the tunnel.
Picked up by Sunderland’s Access All Areas video, Clarke said: “Are you going to smile today?" to which Stroud replied: “It’s difficult. When you’ve sent somebody off you don’t want to be smiling do I?”
Appeals for offside
When Swansea striker Joel Piroe eventually opened the scoring five minutes after the interval, Sunderland players were left appealing for offside.
Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume both raised their arms after the goal was scored, yet the forward appeared to have timed his run well to convert from close range.
A landmark goal for Dan Neil
Sunderland did manage to get back into the game as Dan Neil levelled the score in the 65th minute.
The goal was Sunderland's 7,500th league goal. Fitting it was scored by an academy graduate.
Chris Rigg involved again
While he wasn’t named in the matchday squad, supporters may have noticed 15-year-old Chris Rigg was once again involved in the pre-match warm-up.
The teenager has been training with the senior side in recent weeks as the club continue to manage his development.
An unfortunate deflection
After Swansea had retaken the lead through Liam Cullen, Cooper added a third with 12 minutes remaining.
At first it looked like goalkeeper Anothony Patterson could have done better as he was beaten at his near post, yet replays showed the ball took a deflection off Batth before going in.
Trai Hume’s confusing booking
During the second minute of stoppage-time Trai Hume was shown a yellow card after his side were awarded a free-kick.
While it didn’t impact the final result, it was a decision which left the player and supporters confused when the decision appeared to have gone Sunderland’s way.