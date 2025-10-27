Former Sunderland and Celtic man Dylan McGeouch admits to feeling anxious as he waits for a new club

Former Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch has opened up about life as a free agent after leaving Carlisle United in the summer, admitting the uncertainty has been difficult but that he remains determined to continue his playing career.

McGeouch began his career at Celtic, coming through the academy before making over 70 league appearances for Hibernian, where he played a key role in their Scottish Cup success. He moved south of the border in 2018, signing for Sunderland in League One, where he featured 30 times in League One before returning to Scotland with Aberdeen in January 2020

After spells in the Scottish Premiership, McGeouch joined Forest Green Rovers in 2022, where he became captain and was named Player of the Year despite the club’s relegation. He later signed for Carlisle United in 2023, making 20 appearances before his contract expired at the end of last season.

Now, without a club, the 32-year-old is keeping himself fit and waiting for the right opportunity. “It's frustrating to be without a club, but I can't blame anybody,” McGeouch said. “There's a wee bit of anxiety for me about it because, of course, the longer it goes on you're thinking, 'Is the phone going to go?'. You're considering how you're going to progress your career – is it in media, is it in coaching, or will I still be playing?"

“There's a few backup plans, and if the phone doesn't ring, I'll focus on what to do next. But I do feel I've still got a lot to offer on the football side, on and off the pitch; it's just getting that opportunity. I've been in this situation before when I went in at Forest Green. They were struggling a bit, and I went in and became their player of the year.”

“It put me back in the shop window, playing games regularly. I then moved to Carlisle. I'm used to this current situation, but it's not easy to get up every morning and keep myself ticking over and making sure I do all my gym stuff. It's about trying to keep myself ready for when the phone does go.”

The midfielder revealed he has been training to maintain his sharpness and thanked those who have supported him. “I did a lot of work over the summer with the PFA, training and playing four games over six or seven weeks. Mick Kennedy and Simon Ferry also welcomed me into East Kilbride for training, and I was grateful for that. I can't force anybody to sign me.”

“There are certain situations I'm looking at, studying results, and I'm thinking, 'I could be in there helping that team'. There's frustration, but not with anyone in particular. It's not as if I've been let down by anybody. It's just football. Things can go quickly and leave you behind. I can only ask the question and hope for the opportunity somewhere to prove myself.”