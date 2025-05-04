Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trai Hume spoke about Sunderland’s recent form and their upcoming clashes against Coventry City after the QPR game last Saturday

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has delivered his verdict on the upcoming games against Coventry City, also reflecting on the Black Cats’ loss to QPR and their recent poor form.

The Black Cats have lost their last five games in the Championship and have only scored once from open play during their last eight league fixtures, heading into the post-season play-off campaign with two legs against Coventry City to come over the next couple of weeks.

Trai Hume speaks about Coventry after with play-off clash locked in

“Coventry are a team in good form. They beat us 3-0 at their place last time, and we didn't play very well. We were very frustrated after that. We know it will be a very tough place to go, and it will be tough for them coming here, but like I said, we have to be ready for it. Obviously, it doesn't matter who we were playing. It could have been any number of teams after the day, but Coventry is the team we've got, and we're a good team.

“They're a good team, but like I said, it's the play-off semi-final. Of course, you want to win, so it doesn't matter who you're playing. You have to go out there like it's a cup final and obviously win the games. We want to get promoted; that was the main drive from the start of the season.

“Obviously, we were in the top two around Christmas time, and we fell out of that and ended up replacing the play-offs. That's been the main goal the whole season, to get promoted. We haven't lost faith in that. Obviously, we haven't been playing like we probably want to. We haven't been as good as we have been. Like I said, it's the cup finals coming up now, and we have to be ready for it.”

Trai Hume reacts as Sunderland reach Championship play-offs

“We achieved that with a lot of games to spare, and obviously, the last remaining games haven't gone our way. We've obviously lost. I don't know if that's four or five now in the bounce. Obviously, we're not happy, but the most important games are coming up, and we have to make sure that we're ready and we're focused, and that's where we need to win the games.

“They're the most important ones, so we need to be ready for that. Like I said, we've achieved a goal with a lot of games to spare. Personally, I didn't take my foot off the gas. I wanted to win every game. You can kind of see a wee bit of complacency if you want to say, because obviously we've lost a lot of games now, and we haven't been creating as many chances as we want. At the back, we can see that more goals than probably what we wanted, but like you said, these two games coming up are a cup final, and we focus on them first and then worry about what comes after. “

Trai Hume reflects on disappointing performance against QPR

“It's always the same. Whenever teams come and play at the Stadium of Light. Whenever we do score, they always seem to, I don't know why I say park the bus because they don't do that, but they always seem to set a low block and make it difficult.

“That's on us to not concede early and obviously take our chances whenever we have them and create more chances. It's something we'll look at during the week, and like I said, the most important games are coming up now, and we have to be ready for it.”

