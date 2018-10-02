'It's reckless stupidity!': Sunderland fans react as red card leads to Peterborough draw

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point against Peterborough - and fans were quick to react to a frustrating evening.

Josh Maja handed the hosts the lead and Sunderland looked in control for the majority - until a kick-out from Bryan Oviedo saw them reduced to ten men.

That allowed Joe Ward to bring Posh level and - while Jerome Sinclair briefly restored the Black Cats' advantage - a late strike from Ivan Toney ensured the spoils were shared.

And Sunderland fans were quick to vent their frustrations, especially on the red card incident.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@SimonJHeth: "Even at 10 men we looked like the better team and more likely team to score, but can’t keep giving ourselves an uphill battle"

@LBarks72: "Poor result. Oviedo hang your head in shame. Just cost your team 2 points"

@andymeikle1: "We need to finish teams off when dominating. Still early doors but dropped 2 points there imo"

@HodgeSAFC: "Ross needs to send a strong message now and show that reckless stupidity which damages the team will not be tolerated, by not playing Oviedo for the foreseeable future as a result of his actions tonight"

@BillyxHope: "Good Result In Terms Of The Way The Game Went. But Still Feel Like We Could Have Won If Oviedo Hadn’t Got That Red..."

@thepeterburton: "we've got to learn to cope with teams who come and niggle and disrupt and frustrate"

@G13NN0N: "I’ll take that. Down to ten men, all us the first half and all them the second. Well deserved point I reckon! Onwards we go"

@Luke_hall1125: "Oviedo should be disgusted with himself tonight. Ridiculous red card cost us a massive 3 points there"

@charlsafc: "Another draw. Frustrating but against top of the league with 10 men it could’ve been worse. Despite what our fans seem to think this league is not and will not be easy"

@55Hubber: "Play-offs look increasingly likely for a brittle team. Portsmouth will run away with it. Not good enough really"

@LdoubleE_87: "The roar was back at the SOL tonight though, and goals celebrated properly, we’re enjoying our football again"