Injury blows mean Sunderland academy pair are handed first league call-ups

Have your say

Academy pair Benjamin Kimpioka and Jack Diamond have been handed their first league call ups by Jack Ross.

The two youngsters are on the bench for the clash with Peterborough United at the Stadium of Light.

Kimpioka, 18, made his first senior appearance in the Checkatrade Trophy penalty win against Stoke City U21's earlier this season.

Diamond, also 18, has never been part of a first team squad before.

He did make three appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

Ross has a number of injury concerns with Denver Hume, Lynden Gooch and Glenn Loovens all ruled out after picking up knocks against Coventry City.

Lee Cattermole is suspend and the absence of Donald Love, George Honeyman and Luke O'Nien has further weakened his hand.

Kimpioka impressed in pre-season, scoring at Hartlepool United.

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; Matthews, Flanagan, Baldwin, Oviedo; McGeouch, Power; McGeady, Maguire, Sinclair; Maja

Subs: Ruiter, Ozturk, James, Robson, Mumba, Diamond, Kimpioka