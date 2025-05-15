Dan Neil has opened up after the Sunderland captain led his club to Wembley against Coventry City

Dan Neil has spoken emotionally about captaining his boyhood club Sunderland to Wembley after their dramatic 3-2 aggregate win over Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final.

The 23-year-old midfielder, born and raised in the North East, led the Black Cats out at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night and played a key role as Régis Le Bris’ side secured a shot at Premier League promotion. Reflecting on his journey, Neil recalled watching Sunderland’s heart-breaking defeat to Charlton Athletic in the 2019 League One play-off final from the stands as a teenager.

“I wasn’t quite in the squad, I was up in the stands with my dad,” Neil said. “It was gutting watching that and seeing the lads fall to the ground after all the hard work they’d put in. But this, this was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had—and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Now a central figure in the team, Neil will captain Sunderland under the arch later this month—and he admitted the scale of the moment is hard to put into words.

“It means absolutely everything,” he said. “It’s easy to say you dream these things as a kid but you don’t dream stuff as big as this. You dream you’ll make your debut, you dream you’ll score your first goal. But to skipper the side at Wembley—it’s something I could just never have imagined.”

Sunderland will now face Sheffield United in the play-off final, with a return to the Premier League on the line. While Neil admits the squad were disappointed not to challenge for automatic promotion, he says the team are fully focused on seizing the opportunity.

“Our goal this year was promotion. We were disappointed we didn’t push the top two as much as we thought we could, especially with the start we had,” Neil said. “It was just a lack of consistency against the other teams in the league. But we have a massive chance to achieve our aims. Nights like this don’t come along very often. A trip to Wembley—I’m sure the fans will look forward to it—but when it comes to preparation, it’s all eyes on what we want.”

And after a pulsating finish at the Stadium of Light, Neil believes the performance in the final minutes showed exactly what this Sunderland side is capable of. “The last 15 minutes shows when we’re on it, and when we believe in each other, we can cut through teams,” he said. “We can take that to Wembley—that spirit and those fans. It’s one last big push.”

