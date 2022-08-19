Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats wideman is only 26 but has been at the club for over a decade, after moving to Wearside from America and coming through the club’s academy.

With regular skipper Corry Evans sidelined through injury, Gooch was named Sunderland captain during their 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United and managed to score his first goal of the season with a dinked finish.

Gooch led by example at Bramall Lane and gave encouragement to Dan Neil at half-time after the 20-year-old midfielder was sent off before the interval.

Lynden Gooch following Sunderland's match at Sheffield United.

When asked about captaining the side and his role in the squad, Gooch told the Echo: “I’ve played over 200 games for the club and although I’m only 26 I think I’m one of the senior lads and can help the younger boys as much as I can.

“That’s kind of my role. I think that’s just the way I am and I try to implement the standards that the gaffer wants everyday, the way we train.

“I think that has just been instilled in me from the academy and it’s just something the more you play you can help other players as well.

“To wear the armband was obviously a special moment for myself and something I’ll cherish for a long time.”

Sunderland’s defeat at Sheffield United was their first in the league this season, following draws with Coventry and QPR, as well as a 3-2 win at Bristol City.

Performances against the aforementioned teams have certainly been encouraging, considering many players in the Black Cats’ squad hadn’t previously played in the Championship.

Gooch also believes the team are more suited to the second tier, when games can become end to end and provide more space for attacking players.

"I said this at the start of the season when a lot of us re-signed, to keep the core group together, we have a great togetherness within the squad,” he added.

“Even last season I said at times, me and Alex Pritchard would speak about it, I said we are probably more suited to this league than we were in League One with the players that we’ve got.

“I think we have a really good side for this division and I think we are showing that."

Gooch also spoke to Sheffield United captain John Egan after the match at Bramall Lane and received more affirmation that Sunderland are on the right track following promotion from League One.

“Obviously we know we have gone up a level and you can see the standard, it’s much more clinical than in League One where you might get away with a couple more things,” said Gooch.