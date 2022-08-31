After a goalless first half Ross Stewart scored twice after the interval following two crosses from Jack Clarke.

Clarke then got on the scoresheet after an excellent run and finish, before he was substituted to a standing ovation.

The result means Sunderland have taken 11 points from their first seven league games this season.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7 Made a couple of smart stops in the first half and was untroubled in the second. 7 Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. Luke O’Nien - 8 Another excellent performance, has really settled into the centre-back role after an understandably shaky start. A real asset at the moment. 8 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Danny Batth - 8 A couple of crunching challenges early on were vital in preventing rare lapses turning into a Rotherham chance as Sunderland otherwise dominated. Second half was comfortable for him. 8 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Dennis Cirkin - 7 Won his fair share of aerial challenges and some firm tackles for good measure. Played his part in a valuable clean sheet. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales