'Irrepressible': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Tony Mowbray's first game and Rotherham win
Sunderland recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Rotherham in Tony Mowbray’s first game in change - but who stood out for the Black Cats?
By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:02 pm
After a goalless first half Ross Stewart scored twice after the interval following two crosses from Jack Clarke.
Clarke then got on the scoresheet after an excellent run and finish, before he was substituted to a standing ovation.
The result means Sunderland have taken 11 points from their first seven league games this season.
Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:
