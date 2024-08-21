Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich Town have stepped up their interest in Jack Clarke with a formal bid

Ipswich Town are interested in a move for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and have made a formal bid for the 23-year-old, as first reported by The Times on Wednesday evening.

Clarke has been the subject of significant interest throughout the summer window but Ipswich’s move is significant in that they have now made an official move to test Sunderland’s resolve. The newly-promoted side are again showing significant ambition in the transfer market this summer, close to a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja that could cost them in the region of £30 million should they avoid relegation.

Their bid for Clarke is thought to begin in the region of £15 million before various add-ons and while that is likely to fall short of Sunderland’s valuation, it represents a statement of intent from Kieran McKenna’s side. Clarke is happy at Sunderland and is unlikely to push for a move but with no new contract agreed, the Black Cats would be forced to consider a huge bid and the chance to test himself at the top level will have an obvious appeal to the player. Other Premier League clubs are known to have a long-term interest in Clarke, including Southampton. Championship rivals Leeds United also have an interest in bringing Clarke back to the club, but have agreed a deal for Almeria winger Largie Ramazani.

Clarke has started the season in excellent form, scoring against Cardiff City on opening day and registering an assist in the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. His departure would leave a huge gap in Regis Le Bris’ squad, hence why the club have fought off significant interest over the last two windows. None of those bids have come close to Ipswich’s opening offer, however, and the Black Cats could be about to face their sternest test yet and especially if other bids now develop. Sunderland have been consistent in saying that they are under no pressure to sell but his contractual status means a deal has always been a possibility in this window. Sunderland’s significant valuation is guided in part by a sell-on clause that would be due to Clarke’s previous club Tottenham Hotspur.