This time, not so much.

After an acrimonious weekend of panic, of disbelief, of defiance in the Stadium of Light stands and everything in between, Alex Neil and Sunderland pretty much laid it all out as they headed off in two very distinct directions.

At his Stoke City unveiling Neil spoke of ‘false writing’ around the reasons why he departed Wearside last Friday, and warned of ‘narratives being painted’ that didn’t reflect the reality of the situation. So we’ll tread with caution from here, but it was not without significance that Neil went to say that the ownership at the bet365 Stadium was ‘arguably the key reason’ why he made the switch.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gets to work

They were, he said, renowned as being some of the very best owners in the game.

“There are two facets to being a manager: what happens on and off the pitch,” he went on to say.

“What happened on the pitch at Sunderland was superb. Players, staff, fans deserve credit.

“Other requirements are needed for me to do the job as much as I can and they are better suited here. It's not fair for me to go into more detail than that.”

Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Neil, it is abundantly clear, feels that his talents and the role he played in winning promotion last season have been undervalued on Wearside. So while the fact that Stoke City have significantly improved the terms of his deal is hugely relevant to this story, it’s perhaps better seen as one giant, central piece of a complicated jigsaw puzzle.

Neil also spoke of being accountable to the ownership and having the capacity to shape things. He has been given the title of ‘manager’, rather than head coach.

And most notably, he with a glint in his eye said that he saw the Championship as ‘wide open’ this year. He couldn’t say when, but he spoke of promotion. Neil, you fancy, thinks he can make a real go of it this season. Yes Stoke City have to keep one eye on FFP regulations in the transfer market, but they have pulled off deals this summer which in terms of wages are well beyond Sunderland at this stage of their journey.

The reaction to Neil’s departure has been visceral, which speaks to the impact he made and the bond which had been quickly and deeply forged. From his perspective, though, it is a rational decision. He is going to work for a hierarchy that he feels trust and value him more, where his chances of success in the shorter and medium term are greater

For all the disappointment that has inevitably come with Neil’s decision, it should prompt some pause for thought. There is no doubt that in some areas Sunderland are underpowered right now, with no U21 head coach or Academy manager, for example. There are crucial issues at Sunderland still to be addressed as the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era moves into a new chapter. And yes, Neil knew all of this when he first took the job, and again when he signed improved terms around four weeks ago. But in those early days the window was shut, the short-term task clear and the mutual benefits to all parties obvious. From there (having succeeded spectacularly) he has ultimately done what most would do in their own professional sphere: he has asked to be valued and when someone else has offered him it, he has moved on. It's head over heart, and make no mistake the latter was very much invested in Sunderland.

To much of this, though, you would get a nod of acceptance from Sunderland. No, they cannot at this stage on their path to sustainability pay wages at the top end of the Championship, whether it be for players or for staff. And, you suspect, they do believe that their model can survive a rupture in the dugout.

Kristjaan Speakman’s response in unveiling Tony Mowbray was pointed. “We have absolute clarity in our principles,” he said. “We have an abundance of enthusiasm, energy and ideas at the club and I have no doubt that Tony’s influence will go far beyond the field of play."

Mowbray, Sunderland feel, is a strong fit for where they are right now. He has experience not just of the Championship, but of player development. With budgets tight at Ewood Park, it was a necessity to blood young players and look to the loan market. This is what Speakman refers to when he speaks of energy, ideas and influence beyond the field of play. There should also be close alignment behind the scenes, given that Mowbray not just worked closely with head of recruitment Stuart Harvey at Blackburn but actually shared a flat at one stage.

To say that in the early stages of Neil’s departure they have doubled down in recruitment would be an understatement. Talented playmaker Edouard Michut has followed Jewison Bennette, with Le Havre’s Abdoullah Ba and Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on the way. Combine the four and you struggle to reach 100 either in age or senior appearances. Sunderland hope their business will not end there, with cover still needed in a couple of other key positions.

But generally it is a high-risk/high-reward strategy and it will inevitably mean some inconsistency along the way. That is priced into what Sunderland’s hierarchy feel is a long and hopefully exciting journey back towards the top.

Not so long ago, Sunderland supporters looking forward to a future without Alex Neil would have seemed inconceivable. With a swift transition in the dugout and exciting talent on the way, the mood has shifted quickly on Wearside. Which, the Sunderland hierarchy would probably say, is rather the point of all of this.