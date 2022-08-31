The Edouard Michut message Sunderland fans will love as ambitious transfer is confirmed
Sunderland have completed the signing of PSG youngster Edouard Michut.
The talented midfielder, who made six appearances for the PSG senior team and earned a Ligue 1 winners medal in the process, has joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.
Sunderland have the option to make that permanent at the end of the season, for a fee which has been reported by sources in France to be around the five million euros mark.
Michut watched Sunderland fall to a narrow defeat against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, and despite a slight hitch in the deal has returned to conclude the transfer ahead of tomorrow night’s deadline.
He will be watching on again tonight as Sunderland face Rotherham United and says he will soon be ready ‘to help the team’.
"I had a fantastic experience at Paris Saint-Germain, but now I’m ready for a new challenge and I’m very happy to be here,” Michut said.
"I travelled to the Stadium of Light on Saturday to watch the game against Norwich City and the atmosphere inside the stadium was unbelievable.
"This is an opportunity for me to level up as a player and I always wanted to play in England, but I also like the project and that is why I’m here. My preparation for the season has been good and I’m ready to help the team.”
Sunderland expect to be busy before the deadline shuts, with a permanent move for Le Havre midfielder Abdoullah Ba and a loan move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo believed to be close.