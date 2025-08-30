Sunderland played Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland produced late drama at the Stadium of Light as Wilson Isidor struck a stoppage-time winner to seal a memorable victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Régis Le Bris made two changes to his starting XI for the game, with competition for places remaining fierce across the pitch following a busy summer transfer window ahead of Monday’s deadline. Enzo Le Fée started on the left side of Sunderland’s attack, with Simon Adingra dropping to the bench.

Elsewhere, Nordi Mukiele came into the side to partner Omar Alderete at centre-half, replacing Jenson Seelt, who moved to the bench following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to fellow promoted side Burnley at Turf Moor as the Black Cats looked to return to winning ways following Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit against Huddersfield Town

Sunderland dominate possession in first half

Sunderland started brightly at the Stadium of Light and created the first real chance of the game in the ninth minute when a Trai Hume corner found Habib Diarra, but the midfielder blasted over the bar. Moments later, there were half-hearted appeals for a penalty, but replays showed Nathan Collins had chested the ball.

Shortly after, Caoimhín Kelleher spilled a Hume cross, but Enzo Le Fée, starting on the left wing with Simon Adingra on the bench, was muscled away before he could shoot. Brentford thought they had taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Dango converted after a misplaced pass from Hume, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Sunderland looked fluid in attack, with Chemsdine Talbi switching to the right, Diarra drifting wide, and Le Fée dropping deeper. Noah Sadiki occasionally filled in at full-back, allowing Reinildo and Hume to push forward. Crunching tackles from Le Fée and Diarra lifted the crowd, and Sunderland enjoyed 63.5% possession in the opening half but struggled to create clear chances, registering three shots and no efforts on target.

In the 37th minute, Eliezer Mayenda dropped deep to spin on the half-turn and drive forward, but Brentford managed to close the space quickly. The visitors threatened just before the break when Kevin Schade fired over from a corner, while Omar Alderete saw a left-footed volley blocked seconds later at the other end.

Despite dominating possession and recording four touches inside the opposition box, Sunderland couldn’t find a breakthrough. Brentford had one shot on target compared to Sunderland’s none, and the sides went into the break level at the Stadium of Light.

Dramatic second half bursts into life

Sunderland started the second half with real intent, pressing Brentford high and harassing the visitors whenever they lost possession. On the 55-minute mark, Brentford produced a spell of tidy passing around the edge of Sunderland’s box but struggled to break down a well-organised Black Cats defence.

In the 57th minute, Brentford were awarded a controversial penalty after Reinildo was penalised for a push inside the area and booked, with Habib Diarra also cautioned for dissent during the discussions with referee Anthony Taylor. Kevin Schade stepped up, but Roefs produced a brilliant save to deny him, a moment the home crowd felt was justice for what they believed was a poor decision. The Stadium of Light erupted, with over 45,000 fans roaring Sunderland back into life.

Shortly after, Nordi Mukiele picked up a knock around the 62-minute mark but was able to continue. Moments later, Régis Le Bris made a double change, introducing Simon Adingra and Wilson Isidor for Chemsdine Talbi and Eliezer Mayenda, with Adingra shifting to the right wing and Isidor leading the line.

Seconds later, Diarra had a great chance to put Sunderland ahead after a superb cross from Enzo Le Fée, but he sliced his first-time shot wide. Brentford responded by replacing Jordan Henderson, who was applauded off by the Stadium of Light crowd, with Frank Onyeka. Soon after, Isidor fired a speculative effort from range but dragged it well wide.

Brentford broke the deadlock in the 77th minute when Igor Thiago rose highest to head Onyeka’s cross into the top-left corner to make it 1-0 to the visitors. However, Sunderland hit back just three minutes later. Wilson Isidor won a penalty, and Le Fée stepped up to bury the spot-kick, levelling the scores heading into the closing stages. Marc Guiu then came on for Diarra with four minutes of normal time remaining as Sunderland pushed for a late winner.

With eight minutes of added time signalled, the game built towards a frantic finale. In the 96th minute, Granit Xhaka’s curling cross from the right found Isidor, who powered home the winner from close range. A VAR check for offside followed but the goal stood, sending the Stadium of Light into chaos. Sunderland held on through the final moments to claim a dramatic victory, making it a day to remember on Wearside.

