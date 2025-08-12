Ian Poveda and Jay Matete are with Sunderland under-21s this evening, hinting that no transfer exit is close as things stand

Ian Poveda and Jay Matete both started for Sunderland’s under-21s in the National League Cup – a move that could hint their summer exits are not imminent despite being made available for transfer.

Last month, Régis Le Bris confirmed that Poveda, Nazariy Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba and Hemir were all free to leave this summer, while also stating that none of the senior players who featured for the development squad in July’s pre-season opener at Gateshead were in his plans for the Premier League campaign. That list also includes Joe Anderson and Matete, with Timothée Pembélé expected to depart as well.

Le Bris’ stance came as little surprise given all six either spent last season out on loan or on the fringes at the Stadium of Light. Matete spent the entire 2024–25 campaign with Bolton Wanderers, while Poveda – who joined Sunderland 12 months ago – has made just a handful of appearances in red and white.

Speaking after Sunderland’s 4–0 win at Gateshead in July – in which Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi scored – Le Bris gave a clear indication of how he planned to handle players not in his thinking. “We’ll see for every player,” said Le Bris, who was satisfied with the performance. I told them that the first two weeks are dedicated to connection. After that, we’ll have to be clear. Some of them need game time, but if it’s not possible for the squad in the Premier League, it’s not necessary to stay here. We’ll decide early.”

While Poveda and Matete’s involvement with the under-21s suggests that no immediate departures are in the pipeline, Sunderland remain open to offers for both before the transfer window closes. Sunderland’s youth team under lead coach Graeme Murty are in action against Scunthorpe in the National League Cup on Tuesday evening with kick off at 7pm.

Starting XI for the clash: Allan, Holcroft, Kindon, Bainbridge, Lightfoot, Burke, Middlemas, Matete, Poveda, Whittaker, Ogunsuyi.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have sealed their eleventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Paraguay international Omar Alderete from La Liga side Getafe.

While the fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be around £10million with the potential for a small number of add-ons. The 28-year-old has penned a four-year contract on Wearside, providing a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ defensive options ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Central defence was one of the areas identified as needing extra depth this summer.

Alderete has featured just once in pre-season for Getafe, so it remains unclear whether he will be ready to start against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. However, Sunderland expects him to play a significant role across the campaign.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Alderete’s arrival would add both athleticism and quality in possession to the Black Cats’ backline.“We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland,” Speakman said. “He’s a player with extensive experience in European Club football and at the international level.

“It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

