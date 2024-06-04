Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland and England youth defender has impressed while on loan this season

Zak Johnson would be open to returning to loan club Dundalk during the summer transfer window but also has aspirations of playing at a higher level.

The 19-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement last September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour.

The England youth international also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August. Having returned to Sunderland in the new year, however, Johnson was loaned to Dundalk and has cemented himself as a regular in the side.

The centre-back has started in all of Dundalk’s last seven matches at the Oriel, a run which has seen The Lilywhites set a new club record for consecutive home clean sheets.

“I think I played well,” Johnson said after Dundalk’s game against Derry City. “I’m happy with my performance, but my whole backline’s allowed me to do that. We were so compact, so organised.

"Even turning defence into attack, I feel like our whole midfield was so organised, our frontline was so organised. That just allowed me to play my own game, which I feel like I ended up doing really well.”

Johnson is expected to return to Sunderland for pre-season during the summer months but admits he hasn’t spoken to his parent club yet.

“I haven’t spoken to (Sunderland) yet,” added Johnson. “I’ve told them, can I just play my games. I would like to (stay on) if that was the case of where there’s no opportunity for me to go higher.

"Obviously as a player, I want to try and play at the highest level and play at the best level I can. But if it doesn’t look like that and this is the best I can do for now and I’ve got a really good bond with the team, then I don’t see why not.