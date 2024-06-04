'I would like to...' - Sunderland defender reveals summer transfer wishes after loan move
Zak Johnson would be open to returning to loan club Dundalk during the summer transfer window but also has aspirations of playing at a higher level.
The 19-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement last September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour.
The England youth international also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August. Having returned to Sunderland in the new year, however, Johnson was loaned to Dundalk and has cemented himself as a regular in the side.
The centre-back has started in all of Dundalk’s last seven matches at the Oriel, a run which has seen The Lilywhites set a new club record for consecutive home clean sheets.
“I think I played well,” Johnson said after Dundalk’s game against Derry City. “I’m happy with my performance, but my whole backline’s allowed me to do that. We were so compact, so organised.
"Even turning defence into attack, I feel like our whole midfield was so organised, our frontline was so organised. That just allowed me to play my own game, which I feel like I ended up doing really well.”
Johnson is expected to return to Sunderland for pre-season during the summer months but admits he hasn’t spoken to his parent club yet.
“I haven’t spoken to (Sunderland) yet,” added Johnson. “I’ve told them, can I just play my games. I would like to (stay on) if that was the case of where there’s no opportunity for me to go higher.
"Obviously as a player, I want to try and play at the highest level and play at the best level I can. But if it doesn’t look like that and this is the best I can do for now and I’ve got a really good bond with the team, then I don’t see why not.
“I think obviously playing with Andy Boyle has been really good for me and my development. He’s an experienced player who’s brought me on very well and we have a really good relationship together, so I think we’re creating a good bond. We have a good relationship together, so I think it’s just building on that and keeping momentum going forward.”
