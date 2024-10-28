Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis is playing regularly for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership

Inside the first ten minutes of the latest Edinburgh derby, you could have forgiven Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis for fearing the worst.

Hearts broke quickly down the right flank and Triantis made the pragmatic decision to cut it out with a trip. A cynical challenge, but a harsh yellow given the occasion and the number of covering defenders. A few minutes later, a team mate would fizz a pass into his feet with too much pace and power. Hearts broke again off the back of it, only a touch of indecision inside of the box preventing Hibernian from quickly falling behind. It looked at this stage as if it might be a long 90 minutes, both for Triantis and his team.

This is of course exactly why Sunderland loaned Triantis out, to replicate the challenges and physicality of senior football week in, week out.

Interestingly, Triantis was again named in central midfield, a position he has featured in regularly since his loan switch despite only ever playing as a defender in red-and-white. This was Triantis's position for much of his youth career, before a switch to the heart of defence where he caught Sunderland's eye as a key player in Central Coast Mariners' A-League title win of 2023. It was as a defender that he initially joined Hibs last season, linking up again with his former Mariners boss Nick Montgomery. But his best performances by a distance came when he moved into holding midfield, so much so that the statement confirming his return to the club this time around made clear that he was being recruited to return to that role. Triantis was referred to as a 'defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre half'.

The first half at Easter Road was a chastening one for Hibs, who were outplayed even if they created the best chance when Dwight Gayle's close-ranger header was well saved by former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon. Hearts dominated possession for much of the half, with Triantis something of a passenger as a result. His frustration was summed up when atone stage, he tried a smart first-time pass into the space behind the Hearts defence. No one else had read the pass, which ran out of play.

It wasn't until the second half, when Hibs were able to get up the pitch and start imposing themselves on the game, that you began to see why Triantis is proving to be an effective player for them in the role. With the hosts beginning to see more of the ball, Triantis was showing his ability to quickly and accurately move it through the lines. His experience as a central defender also began to serve him well as he had more chances to drive forward in possession and get closer to the second balls dropping in midfield. By the end of the game he'd had 45 touches on the ball and eight passes into the opposition final third, the vast majority of which had come in a tenacious second-half showing. That was reflected in the fact that his rating from statisticians at Opta finished at 6.8 out of 10, decent enough even before you consider that it had only just been hovering above 6 at half time.

The frustration for Triantis was that he had a chance to secure three priceless points as the game wound towards its conclusion, the hosts leading 1-0 when a free kick was whipped into the box. Triantis had timed his run off the shoulder of the defender to perfection and his first touch was equally as good. The goal and the chance to become a derby hero were looming. Caught between trying to curl an effort into the near post or driving his shot across the onrushing goalkeeper, Triantis seemed to suffer from indecision and instead fired straight at the goalkeeper. Within three minutes, Hearts launched a long throw into the box and Triantis was one of a handful of players unable to fully clear his lines. Youngster James Wilson scored at the back post to secure a share of the spoils for Hearts and leave both sides propping up the early Scottish Premiership table.

From Sunderland's perspective, it is exactly the kind of test over the course of a season which will help Triantis develop and allow them to make a fuller judgement on his longer-term future at the end of the season. While it might seem unlikely right now that he competes for a starting place next season, much the same would have been said about Eliezer Mayenda before he returned to star through pre-season. Loans can help players develop quickly and by the time he returns to Wearside, the 21-year-old will have a lot of senior football under his belt.

What will be interesting is whether the switch to midfield becomes a permanent one. Sunderland will know that his role could still help him as a centre half in the long run, particularly when it comes to his distribution from the back. Defensive midfield is certainly a position where Sunderland would welcome the emergence of a new option, but it would also offer a far sterner test of his passing than this frantic but entertaining derby. What he most certainly has is the defensive and physical attributes for the role, with his reputation as a fearless tackler quickly growing north of the border.

The early signs are that this will be a loan that will significantly benefit Triantis as he builds his senior career in the UK, though forcing his way into Sunderland's XI is clearly going to be a bigger challenge. What he will bring next pre-season is an option in two different positions, which can only help his cause.