There has been a bout of illness impacting Sunderland’s playing staff over the last few weeks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Roberts has revealed how a nasty illness has impacted him over Sunderland’s last two games.

The attacking midfielder was ill coming into last weekend’s clash against Stoke City but played through the sickness alongside club captain Luke O’Nien. Three days later, O’Nien had to be left out of Le Bris’ squad to face Bristol City with Roberts dropped to the bench after his cold-like symptoms continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Roberts was called into action sooner than expected when fellow winger Tommy Watson was taken off injured in the first half of the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light in the Championship, though the former Celtic and Manchester City man managed to net the Black Cats’ equalising goal towards the end of the clash.

“I was coughing. I'd blocked nose, blocked ears,” Roberts revealed after the game against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light. “Even Luke, he's not here tonight. The only day I've seen him is on Saturday. He's not prone to being ill. You’ve known him longer than I've known him. He's not a man to be ill.

“He trooped on on Saturday, which is all credit to him. I think just today, it's too much to go again. That's fine. We had other players to fill in. Obviously, he is a big miss. I'm starting to feel better. You go out in the fresh air and it kicks in again.”

Sunderland are next in action against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship on Saturday with Le Bris’ men hoping to make it seven points from three games.