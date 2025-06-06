The former Sunderland defender has spoken out candidly after his recent release by academy bosses

Recently released Sunderland defender Ben Crompton says he leaves the club with no regrets, backing himself to take the next step in his career after proving his worth on loan.

The 20-year-old was one of eight players confirmed to be departing the Stadium of Light in Sunderland’s retained list, published on Wednesday. Crompton signed from Shrewsbury Town in 2022 and became a mainstay of Graeme Murty’s under-21s, making one senior appearance in the EFL Cup against Crewe Alexandra in 2023.

Reflecting on his release in an exclusive interview with The Echo, Crompton said: “I was out on loan so I was kind of just focusing on that really at the time. And then obviously had the conversations where it was kind of just discussing what would be best for me and my career as well. It was before we got promoted, which congrats to everyone. It’s where the club should be, in my opinion.”

The versatile defender spent the latter half of the season on loan at Tamworth in the National League, turning in a series of strong displays, including against Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. “I think that’s one of the highlights of me being there, that and the Burton Albion game,” he said. “Those two games really put me in the shop window and showed that I can deal with it. I only took confidence from those games.”

While Sunderland’s return to the Premier League might have complicated his pathway to the first team, Crompton confirmed the decision had already been made prior to the play-off final triumph at Wembley. “I think it was more so just can I be guaranteed first-team games and it was probably not at this point in my career,” he explained.

“I wasn’t too shocked, but at the same time I think I’d done everything that I could,” he added. “There’s not really anything else that I think I could have done. Just for me, in my next steps, it’s probably the best thing for both parties really. Obviously now that the club has been promoted, that’s even better, good on them. I wish everyone at the club all the best.”

While some players have criticised the handling of exits in recent years under previous regimes, Crompton was complimentary about his experience under the current regime. “I just think that I know my ability and I know what I can bring,” he added. “If that’s going to be somewhere else then that’s fine.”

Sunderland announce pre-season plans ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Sunderland will return to the Algarve next month for their pre-season training camp, where they are set to play two fixtures against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

The Black Cats unveiled their full pre-season schedule this afternoon as preparations ramp up for their long-awaited return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence. Things kick off with the now-traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields, with the squad split into two groups for the fixtures.

Following those games, Régis Le Bris’ side will travel to Portugal, rounding off the week with two matches at the Estádio Algarve. Sunderland will then head north to face Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle in a special testimonial for former goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The pre-season campaign continues with a trip to Hull City before a home clash against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at the Stadium of Light. The club also hopes to add a final warm-up fixture on the weekend of August 9-10, though that match remains subject to confirmation.

