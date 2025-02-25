The former Sunderland striker has paid tribute to Kevin Ball for influencing his early career at the Academy of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland, Rangers and Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn has paid tribute to Kevin Ball following his retirement.

Boyhood Sunderland fan Waghorn graduated from the club’s academy system, and made his first team debut as a 17-year-old in 2007, playing on the left side of midfield during a 4-0 defeat to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. Last week, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from playing in an emotional social media post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Waghorn has enjoyed a superb career, with loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Leicester City coming before the South Shields-born player left the Stadium of Light to join the Foxes permanently in 2010. From there, he became a familiar figure in the EFL, representing the likes of Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Coventry City, and Huddersfield Town, and netting 135 career goals in 527 games.

After announcing his retirement, Waghorn - who joined Sunderland back in 1998 as a youth team player - sat down with The Echo to discuss his career. Waghorn was keen to thank his then-youth team coach Ball for his guidance during the early part of his career. Ball oversaw Waghorn’s development at the Academy of Light alongside the likes of Jack Colback, Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson.

What did Martyn Waghorn say about Kevin Ball and the Academy of Light?

“I don't think you really appreciate it at the time when you're living in it because you had ways of coaching,” Waghorn said when asked about Ball’s influence. “Don't get us wrong, he was tough, he was hard, but he just instilled fundamentals in being a human being. Really hard work, you look after your tools, you look after yourself, you look after your teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just real values that I've taken with us for the rest of my career, to be honest. Nobody always told you, everyone can have an off day on the ball, but you can always work hard for your teammates. You can always give 100 per cent. Those are the kind of things I always try to deliver on a matchday, regardless of how well I played.

“Just always give 100 per cent for my family. That's all you can do at the end of the day. He created a culture within that youth team that we had, that regardless of who we were playing, we were going to outwork each other. I just give 100% and the quality he'll come through at the end of the day. We had a very successful two years under him at that period of time. I'll put a large part of it down to his way of coaching and man management, which was second to none.”

Waghorn continued when asked about his time at Sunderland: “I was there for a very long time. I think it was six, turning seven or maybe when I was just seven. I can't remember the exact dates, but just got unbelievably great memories of the whole place. Starting as a kid at Charlie Hurley.

“I remember being welcomed there by Ged McNamee back in the day. They just gave me everything, a platform to go and build my career. They were just brilliant with me and my family. Don't get me wrong, I had bad moments when I was there. Didn't really do much for a couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just growing, things happening in life. Kids grow up, you want to go and play with your mates and stuff. But they were always there, always backing us and stuff. I'll be forever grateful for what they've done at the academy for me. Staff-wise, Elliot Dickman, Jonjo Dickman, Paul Bryson, Wayne Walls, Kevin Ball, just to name a few. Just great, great people who gave me a platform to go and have a career in the game.”

When did Kevin Ball leave Sunderland?

Ball is revered on Wearside not just for his playing exploits as captain and four-time player-of-the-year in the heart of midfield, but for his association with the club that has run for over three decades.

Ball twice led the club to promotion to the Premier League and after retiring from playing would go on to play an integral role in the club’s academy, overseeing the development of players such as Henderson and Pickford.

However, Sunderland announced the departure of club legend Ball after three decades of service back in 2022. Most recently he has served as a club ambassador. Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said Ball “will always be welcome” at the club.