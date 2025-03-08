Sunderland secured a late win over Cardiff City thanks to Chris Mepham’s goal

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins thanks to Chris Mepham's late winner against Cardiff City.

Though they started brightly, it looked as if a lack of clinical edge and some sloppiness in defence might cost them on home turf again. In the end they were just about worthy of the win, aided in no small part by Cardiff's lack of intent as the second half developed.

Sunderland's start to the game had been superb, Le Bris's perhaps surprise decision not to make any changes from the Sheffield Wednesday win thoroughly vindicated. Cardiff City struggled to stop Romaine Mundle as he drove infield from the left time and time again, both Mundle and Alan Browne looking noticeably sharper and more dangerous on their second start since returning from injury.

Eliezer Mayenda took his goal well, capitalising on a good pass from Patrick Roberts, and in the exchanges that followed it looked as if the hosts could capitalise further. If there was one concern, it was that their own occasional lapses could gift the visitors an equaliser with Callum Robinson almost scoring after one such lapse allowed him to shoot from the edge of the area.

Though Chris Rigg is undoubtedly a strong replacement, an injury to Patrick Roberts midway through the half most definitely disrupted Sunderland's momentum and with Ian Poveda ruled out for at least a month, could me a major concern moving into the next few weeks.

Cardiff grew into the contest, pushing higher and higher up the pitch. Anthony Patterson had still not had too much to do when Callum O'Dowda floated a cross into the box, the goalkeeper spilling the ball and allowing Isaak Davies to score on the half volley. Sunderland were furious, adamant that Salech had fouled the goalkeeper as he rose to try and claim the cross. No foul was given, and Sunderland were pegged back. They had again not been clinical or ruthless enough, playing some excellent football but not capitalising.

In truth the hosts were fortunate not to fall behind after a sluggish start to the second half. Cardiff appeared to be going noticeably more direct, playing into the lively Yousef Salech and having joy dropping onto the second balls. If Patterson did need to atone for that Cardiff City opener, then he did so with an outstanding reflex save, pushing a goalbound Salech volley onto the inside of the post and away from trouble.

Le Bris moved quickly to change things and go to a 4-4-2, with the hosts slowly but surely beginning to work their way back into the game. For a period of time it looked like it could go either way, Cardiff causing problems but looking vulnerable on the break. Sunderland poured into dangerous areas at times and when Bellingham was tripped by Bagan as Isidor and Mayenda broke into space either side, it looked as if the visitors changed approach. After a double substitution they seemed to sitting noticeably deeper, getting bodies behind the ball in a way that hadn't looked to do in the opening stages of the half. Whether by design or accident, it changed the flow of the game and allowed Sunderland to build some pressure.

They capitalised when Hume played a clever free kick into the path of Isidor, a deft pass when the defence were clearly expecting a whipped cross. Isidor was probably going for goal but his effort ran kindly to Chris Mepham, who converted from just a couple of yards.

Sunderland managed the game with relative ease after that, Cardiff struggling to apply any pressure on the ball. It hadn't always been hard work, but Sunderland got the job done and there were lots of obvious positives. Mayenda excellent again, Browne and Mundle sharp. All eyes on that injury to Roberts, which could take some of the gloss off the win.