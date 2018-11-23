'Humble' Jack Rodwell prepared to sit and wait on Blackburn deal

Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell has been praised by Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray for remaining 'humble and honest' while waiting on a new deal.

Rodwell, a big money signing for the Black Cats, finally departed the club in the summer after a spell fraught with injuries and spells of poor form.

After a trial spell at Watford proved to be unsuccessful, Rodwell teamed-up with Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has made seven appearances in Lancashire, primarily as a centre back with manager Mowbray keen to test the former Manchester City man in that position.

Rodwell is still very much a 'work in progress' for Mowbray, but he has been encouraged by what he has seen thus far.

And as the former Sunderland man bids to win a new deal, his current boss has praised his honesty and humility as he adapts to a new position.

“I think he’s doing all right,” said Mowbray, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I spoke to him, I think he has to learn centre half.

“I’ve told him that’s generally where I see him moving forward, I think undoubtedly he can play in midfield.

“Rodwell is a work in progress but what I would say is he’s a very humble young man, I like him a lot and I think he has fantastic attributes.

“He’s fast, strong, comfortable with the ball on both feet and I’m hoping he enjoys his time here and I am sure that his talent will get him in the team moving forward.

“Certain aspects he still has to learn. He has played much of his career in midfield and if we’re going to try and develop him into hopefully a top class central defender then it’s going to take some time.

“He has to play to do that. He’s very humble and honest and we enjoy working with him.”

Rodwell's current deal is set to expire next summer, and Mowbrary says it is up to the ex-Everton youngster to prove he deserves a longer-term arrangement.

But for the being, he seems happy to 'sit and wait'.

“It’s down to him as well as me," Mowbray added.

“He’s got a year, let’s hope he enjoys it and at some stage he wants to extend it. I know he can help our team and our club.

“He fits in great with the rest of our group, he’s come in very understated for someone who has played for England, Manchester City and Everton.

"He’s played in big games but has come in and got his head down and worked hard with the group.

"I think he is happy enough to sit and wait and see how it develops over the next few months over his game-time and position.”