Clark Robertson reveals why he snubbed Sunderland for Rotherham

Sunderland summer target Clark Robertson has revealed why he snubbed a move to the club.

As exclusively revealed by the Echo, the Black Cats were keen on a move for the Scottish defender who turned down a new deal at League One rivals Blackpool.

The left-footed centre back was previously on Jack Ross' radar when he was manager at St Mirren, and was lined-up to strengthen Sunderland's backline after the Scot took charge.

But despite looking to be frontrunners for his signature for a large spell, Sunderland were pipped to the signing by Championship side Rotherham United.

And Robertson has now opened up on the decision to snub Sunderland.

While admitting the Black Cats are a 'big club', the 25-year-old was keen to play in big games in the second tier - such as the Millers' clash with local rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.

Robertson struggled for opportunities at the start of the season but has impressed in recent weeks, which leads him to believe that snubbing Sunderland was the correct call.

“It's a big game, a local derby, it's the games you want to play in, that's why I signed for Rotherham, to play big games in the Championship and Saturday is one of them," he said, speaking to The Star.

“There was the offer from Sunderland, who are a big club, but when Rotherham came in for me I couldn't say no because it was Championship football and I feel at 25 years old I have to be testing myself at the Championship if I want to get into the Scotland squad.

“I have had to be patient at the start of the season but since I have come back I have done well. I definitely made the right decision to sign for Rotherham.”