Exclusive: Jack Ross targets in-demand defender as Sunderland rebuild gets underway

Sunderland are weighing up a swoop for Blackpool defender Clark Robertson.

The 24-year-old centre-half is a free agent this summer and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Championship new boys Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is an admirer of the Scot, and is understood to have targeted Robertson while still in charge at St Mirren.

Ross will need to bring in at least three centre-halves after the departures of John O’Shea and Marc Wilson, whose contracts have expired, while Ty Browning and Jake Clarke-Salter have returned to their parent clubs, Everton and Chelsea respectively, after their loan spells ended.

Robertson played 39 times for Blackpool last season as they established themselves in League One, being named Player of the Season at the Seasiders.

The left-footer joined Blackpool on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving Aberdeen. While he couldn’t stop them from slipping into League Two in his first season, he has since established himself as a key player at Bloomfield Road.

He was integral in their promotion back to the third tier and then helped Blackpool to a 12th-placed finish in League One last term.

His form has attracted the attention of a number of clubs, with Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, newly promoted as League One runners-up, and Bolton Wanderers linked with him.

Robertson has held talks with a number of clubs already, and Sunderland are believed to be one of the teams who have made contact with him.

The defender is keen to test himself in the Championship, but Ross hopes that the lure of playing at Sunderland could attract him to Wearside.

Robertson, capped 10 times by Scotland Under-21s, could also opt to stay at Blackpool, having praised the impact of boss Gary Bowyer on his form.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: “When Gary came in, he definitely improved me, both on the pitch and off the pitch. I’ve now got more confidence in myself.

“My all-round game has improved massively in the last two years and I think I’ve kicked on again this season, having come up from League Two.”