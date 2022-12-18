"Yes, it does," was Rosenior's simple response at the start of his post-match press conference. Hull City missed the chance to take the lead when Oscar Estupinan dragged a penalty wide, and then played the final half hour of the game with an extra player after Elliot Embleton was shown a red card for challenge on Ryan Woods.

Sunderland took an unlikely lead through the returning Ross Stewart before Ozan Tufan quickly levelled the scores. Tony Mowbray's side saw out eight minutes of additional time to take a point back to Wearside from what had ultimately been a challenging afternoon.

"It's frustrating - not in a negative way," Rosenior said.

"Sunderland are a good side, they've got one of the best records away from home and we've limited them to very little - I don't remember Matty [Ingram] having to make a save all game.

"The most disappointing aspect is we talk about a lot about not conceding in transition but we switched off and when you give a player of Ross Stewart's quality an opportunity, he's going to take it.

"What I was delighted with was the response to come back into the game. It is two points dropped but mainly because we were the better team.

Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty in the second half

"I think the first half was pretty edgy, 50-50, second half we came out of the traps, won the penalty, we were on top but didn't take the opportunity. Overall it's two points dropped, mainly because we just played at a good level."

Rosenior said he felt Embleton's red card was the correct decision but added that there was no malice in the challenge and sent his best wishes to the attacking midfielder, who Sunderland fear is facing an extended absence after being taken to hospital.

"Embleton's gone for the challenge but I can understand why the ref's given a red," Rosenior said.

"He's gone for the ball and I just really hope he gets better because it looks like a bad injury. I know Ryan Woods feels exactly the same way.

"Then I was worried because when you play against a team who are going to sit back with 10 men, if you're not switched on to transition, which we weren't for the goal, you can open yourselves up.

"Sometimes when you're so dominant and playing in their half, they can create a moment with just one long kick up the pitch, which they did.

"We bounced back again and scored a really good goal. I was just waiting for us to score the second.

"It didn't happen but you can see I threw the kitchen sink at it. I'm trying to win games.

"Overall I was pleased with many aspects."

Hull City sit one place and two points above the relegation zone after the draw, but their defensive record has improved considerably since Rosenior's arrival.