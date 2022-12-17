News you can trust since 1873
'Credit': Tony Mowbray gives an honest verdict on Sunderland's performance in Hull City draw

Tony Mowbray admitted that his Sunderland players were disappointed after their 1-1 draw with Hull City but felt they deserved credit from getting something out of a 'difficult scenario'.

By Phil Smith
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 6:09pm
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal

A cagey game exploded into life when Oscar Estupinan missed a penalty shortly before Elliot Embleton was shown a red card for a challenge on Ryan Woods.

Sunderland then took an unlikely lead through the returning Ross Stewart, but had to settle for a point when substitute Ozan Tufan levelled shortly afterwards.

Alex Pritchard missed the game with a calf injury, while a similar early injury to Danny Batth meant that Dan Ballard made a much longer return that initially planned or expected.

Mowbray admitted his side hadn't threatened the goal enough in the first half but his view was that Hull City are a side rapidly improving under Liam Rosenior and that all things considered his team had produced a good result.

"Ross Stewart did what I've seen him do in training, he's a very calm finisher," Mowbray said.

"The goalie jumps expecting the lob and he just prods it under him, it was a class finish I'd suggest. It would have been nice if we'd had a bit more control for Ross.

"I thought in the first half we had a decent control of the game, though they did have a threat on the breakaway. They've controlled games since Liam came in, they have good rotations and they've got a good system of playing - and I thought we took them out of that rhythm.

"With ten men it then becomes very difficult and I think it's credit to the team that they've come out of a difficult scenario with a point.

"The players are disappointed are in the dressing room but I don't think they should be, I genuinely think Hull are a team on the up and this was a big game for them.

"I really like Liam, when he was at Derby with Wayne Rooney he showed what a bright guy he is, he gives the opposition problems and overloads certain areas of the pitch.

"Am I disappointed? I was frustrated that we didn't threaten their goal more, definitely," he added.

"What I would say is that you win a game over 90 minutes, and I felt second half we were going to get chances to score and win.

"We talked about that at half time and yet within a few minutes we were down to ten and that makes it more difficult.

"The plan was to finish the game with two strikers and stretch them but we didn't get that choice.

"We'll take the point, especially with the fact they missed a penalty. They moved the ball well even if they will probably also feel they didn't have enough shots or real efforts on goal."

Sunderland are waiting to see whether Batth has torn his calf muscle, while there are concerns that Embleton is facing a long lay-off after being taken to hospital following the challenge that saw him shown a red - a decision Mowbray felt was harsh.

