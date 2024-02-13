Huddersfield Town v Sunderland: Inside track on opposition tactics & key players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite an important yet impressive victory at home to Plymouth on Saturday, Michael Beale’s Sunderland head into Wednesday’s game outside the play-off positions.

A brief look at the league table would suggest Sunderland should be more than capable of picking up all three points, however Huddersfield enter the game with just one defeat in their last five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terriers supporter and @takesthatchance podcaster Brady Frost gives us some further insight ahead of the midweek encounter.

Huddersfield sit just one place and two points outside of the relegation places ahead of this game. How has the season been so far from your perspective?

Refreshingly familiar! There is a new owner, manager and players but the same old relegation-struggling team that should be in the bottom three yet they’re not because once again, there are somehow three teams worse than them.

A team that was devoid of attacking quality which meant they played bad football, looked a bit flat and it was hard to get behind Darren Moore as a result, hence why he got the boot. However, that’s all changed recently with our January signings and our caretaker manager Jon Worthington coming in, Huddersfield have genuinely had a go at teams in the two games in charge. It’s early days but it’s refreshing to see them attacking and getting people forward.

Q- Outside of the top 10, only five teams have scored more goals than Huddersfield this season. Outside of the top 12, you’ve also lost the fewest games. How are you in 21st?

As mentioned under Darren Moore’s tenure, they were too risk-averse and didn’t gamble on going for a win and were happy to sit back and take a draw. He had injuries to deal with too but the problem with draws is that you don’t feel like you’re building momentum.

Who should Sunderland be keeping a close eye on during the game and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorba Thomas, his all-around game has improved so much. He works so hard and is still great at set pieces and crosses into the box and is adding goals to his game, he’s one to watch out for from an attacking sense.

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke scored again at the weekend taking his goal tally up to 14 for the season. Will Huddersfield be well equipped to deal with the dangers he can provide?

Brodie Spencer may be tasked with keeping an eye on him and that’ll be an interesting battle. Huddersfield are also hoping to have Michał Helik who has been crucial to them as he loves defending but this season, he loves scoring too and has eight goals.

Finally, what are your feelings ahead of Wednesday’s game and score predictions?