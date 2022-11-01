Huddersfield dealt big injury blow as Mark Fotheringham delivers verdict on Sunderland and Tony Mowbray

The 29-year-old was forced off with the issue during the first half of The Terriers’ 1-0 win over Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Turton made 41 Championship appearances as Huddersfield reached the play-offs last season, before losing in the final to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking ahead of his side’s home match against Sunderland, Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham said: "It's bad news regarding Ollie Turton unfortunately, it's going to be a long term ankle injury and it might require surgery to fix.

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"We'll support him, he's a great boy with a lovely family but we're all behind him. I'm sure he'll be back in no time."

"Ollie was quite shocked to be honest because he could put weight on it after it happened.

"It's going to be a big miss, but it presents a real opportunity now for other players to step up, so there's an opportunity that's been created by this now."

The win over Millwall moved Huddersfield off the bottom of the Championship ahead of their meeting with Sunderland.

When asked about the Black Cats and their head coach Tony Mowbray, Fotheringham replied: "Sunderland have got an exciting team and players who could hurt us on the night, but we concentrate on ourselves.