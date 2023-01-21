How two ex-Sunderland players are faring at Middlesbrough and what Michael Carrick has changed

Since the appointment of Michael Carrick at the Riverside back in October, Boro have won eight of their 11 league games to put themselves back in play-off contention.

To find out more, we caught up with Boro writer Craig Johns on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What has Carrick changed since he came in at Boro?

CJ: “In terms of style, Chris Wilder the previous manager had a very clear style that was similar to the style he had with his success at Sheffield United, with that flat back three and attacking wing-backs.

“Before Carrick came in they had a five game period where Leo Percovich was in interim charge and he reverted back to a four-man defence which Michal Carrick has kept.

“He’s put his own touches to that and it’s a very fluid system but I think the big thing as to why it’s changed so much, bearing in mind Boro were 21st in the Championship when Carrick was appointed, has just been the belief and confidence around the place.

“By the end of Chris Wilder’s tenure at Middlesbrough there was a lot going on behind the scenes and a lot of division within the club and that filtered onto the pitch.

“Michael Carrick has come in and been a breath of fresh air, so positive but also so calm and composed.”

What system will they play?

CJ: “On a tactics board it looks like a 4-2-3-1 but it’s so fluid.

“We’ve spoken to Michael Carrick about systems and tactics and he often speaks about not being hung up on traditional positions and traditional formations.

“What you find is that Ryan Giles will play left-back but will attack that left wing very hard.

“Riley McGree is currently playing as what looks like the left winger, but actually McGree has this free role where he roams and often floats inside which frees up space for Giles to attack that left wing.

“On the right side you have the more experienced and defensive-minded Tommy Smith at right-back who often tucks in and it becomes a three at the back.”

How have former Sunderland players Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore fared?

CJ: “Well Darragh Lenihan has picked up a foot injury and is unlikely to be back for the Sunderland game so Paddy McNair has come back into the side.

“He hadn’t played a minute under Michael Carrick until the game before they beat Birmingham on January the 2nd and he came on for a matter of minutes. Because of Lenihan’s injury he’s come back in.

“For Duncan Watmore it was an unfortunate start to the season where he fell down the pecking order under Chris Wilder, then Wilder left and he got back into the side under Leo Percovich.

“He came really into form under Percovich with the change of formation where he went back to playing as a wide forward.

“In the game before Carrick arrived he suffered a head injury so missed five or six games. In that time Carrick came in and his side became quite consistent.