During Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea, Alex Pritchard cut a frustrated figure as he tried to lead the Black Cats’ forward line against three opposition centre-backs.

Injuries to strikers Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart had not only reduced the playmaker’s options when looking for a forward pass, but also seen Pritchard move out of his favoured No 10 position, where he performed so well last season and at the start of this campaign.

Yet seven days after the trip to South Wales, the 29-year-old looked back to his best, assisting Dennis Cirkin’s winner in a 2-1 win over Wigan with an excellent cross.

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Wigan. Picture by FRANK REID

Pritchard also played a key part in Elliot Embleton’s equaliser after half-time, and could have claimed another assist when Patrick Roberts was flagged offside.

Yet for 45 minutes it looked like it could have been another one of those days for Sunderland, who had recorded two goalless draws at the Stadium of Light before this fixture.

A half-time change from Mowbray proved decisive, though, with Amad replacing Lynden Gooch at the interval.

It meant Sunderland were often playing with six attacking players, with Jack Clarke, Amad, Pritchard, Elliot Embleton and Patrick Roberts all taking up advanced positions, while Cirkin was able to charge forward on the left.

Figure One: Alex Pritchard's heatmap vs Wigan (Wyscout).

Pritchard, Embleton and Cirkin particularly caused problems on the left flank, creating constant overloads which Wigan wing-back Tendayi Darikwa struggled to deal with, while other Latics players were pulled across.

That is how Sunderland’s equaliser was created, as Pritchard picked out Cirkin’s overlapping run before the latter’s low cross was converted by Embleton.

Having more offensive players to pick out was hugely beneficial for Pritchard, who made four key passes which led to direct chances (according to whoscored.com), more than any other player.

Figure Two: Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton create an overload for Sunderland on the left (Wyscout).

And while Pritchard often linked up play on the left, he also showed great awareness to move over to the right, where he delivered the cross for Cirkin’s winner. The defender took advantage of the space that had been created.