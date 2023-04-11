While the Black Cats’ midfield options are limited at this stage in the season, it was an act of confidence from head coach Tony Mowbray, placing trust in a player who hadn’t played a single minute of senior football for West Ham’s first team before his January move to Wearside.

Yet Ekwah played his part in another away win for Sunderland, clocking up 72 minutes in a 1-0 win which should have been more comfortable for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old completed 44 of his 45 passes according to Wyscout (33 of them in the first half), as Cardiff allowed their opponents to dominate possession while defending in numbers.

Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland against Cardiff City.

While The Bluebirds lined up with a back five, it wasn’t always possible for Ekwah to play the ball forward, especially when Sunderland were playing without a recognised striker.

Still, the midfielder was measured in possession as his side controlled large parts of the opening 45 minutes, while he almost assisted a goal for Amad after winning the ball back on the edge of Cardiff’s box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was more challenging for Ekwah as Cardiff pushed more men forward, especially when they fell behind in the 60th minute.

Ekwah’s responsibilities out of possession were highlighted by Mowbray earlier this year after being asked when the midfielder could make his first Black Cats start.

Against Cardiff, the 21-year-old won two of his five one-on-one defensive duels, while he was able to regain the ball on 10 occasions when his side lost possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland knew they should have been more than a goal ahead when Ekwah was replaced by Edouard Michut with 18 minutes remaining, yet this was still another step forward for the former West Ham man as he adjusts to the challenges of senior football.

Corry Evans’ season-ending injury means Ekwah is likely to receive more opportunities in the Black Cats’ final five games of the season, after rotating with Michut in the second midfield slot alongside Dan Neil in recent weeks.