Here’s a list of the Black Cats players who were called up by their countries and how they fared:

Corry Evans – Northern Ireland

The Sunderland captain was recalled to the Northern Ireland squad after missing the international fixtures in June.

Jewison Bennette celebrates after scoring for Costa Rica. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans played 76 minutes as Ian Baraclough’s side beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League last week, while the midfielder was an unused substitute for Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat against Greece in Athens.

Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)

What a couple of weeks it’s been for the 18-year-old.

After coming off the bench to score Sunderland’s equaliser at Watford, Bennette bagged a brace as Costa Rica drew 2-2 with South Korea in a friendly match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger was then an unused substitute as his country beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in Korea.

He now looks set to be named in this year’s World Cup squad, when Costa Rica will face Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E.

Trai Hume (Northern Ireland U21)

After being named in Northern Ireland’s senior squad earlier this year, Hume dropped back into the under-21s set-up for this round of fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old played in two friendly matches against Scotland Under-21s, playing 90 minutes in both a 3-1 defeat and 1-1 draw.

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdoullah Ba (France Under-20s)

Ba came off the bench as France Under-20s drew 1-1 with Tunisia Under-20s in a friendly match.