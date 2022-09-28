How Sunderland’s Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba, Corry Evans and Trai Hume fared on international duty
Sunderland will return to action when they host Preston this weekend – while some of their players have been away on international duty during the break.
Here’s a list of the Black Cats players who were called up by their countries and how they fared:
Corry Evans – Northern Ireland
The Sunderland captain was recalled to the Northern Ireland squad after missing the international fixtures in June.
Evans played 76 minutes as Ian Baraclough’s side beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League last week, while the midfielder was an unused substitute for Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat against Greece in Athens.
Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)
What a couple of weeks it’s been for the 18-year-old.
After coming off the bench to score Sunderland’s equaliser at Watford, Bennette bagged a brace as Costa Rica drew 2-2 with South Korea in a friendly match.
The winger was then an unused substitute as his country beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in Korea.
He now looks set to be named in this year’s World Cup squad, when Costa Rica will face Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E.
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland U21)
After being named in Northern Ireland’s senior squad earlier this year, Hume dropped back into the under-21s set-up for this round of fixtures.
The 20-year-old played in two friendly matches against Scotland Under-21s, playing 90 minutes in both a 3-1 defeat and 1-1 draw.
Abdoullah Ba (France Under-20s)
Ba came off the bench as France Under-20s drew 1-1 with Tunisia Under-20s in a friendly match.
The side were then held to a goalless draw during another friendly fixture against Tunisia.